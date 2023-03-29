Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NHL
Published

NHL's Gary Bettman suggests league will reevaluate Pride-themed jersey nights amid spate of opt-outs

The issue with Pride-themed jersey popped up in January

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NHL is in the midst of controversy as several teams and players decided to forgo wearing Pride-themed jerseys on nights celebrating the LBTQ+ community.

Players and teams have cited religious reasons and fear of reprisal in their home countries for forgoing the warmup jersey. When the issue initially popped up last month within the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers organizations, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman defended how the teams handled the situations.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addresses the media during a press conference for the NHL Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild at Target Field on Sept. 27, 2021 in Minneapolis.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addresses the media during a press conference for the NHL Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild at Target Field on Sept. 27, 2021 in Minneapolis. (David Berding/NHLI via Getty Images)

However, as more players decided to opt-out, Bettman said Monday the backlash will be something the league "will have to evaluate in the offseason."

"This is one issue where players for a variety of reasons may not feel comfortable wearing the uniform as a form of endorsement," Bettman said, via CTV Ottawa.

SHARKS' JAMES REIMER TALKS REFUSAL TO WEAR PRIDE-THEMED WARMUP, BELIEVES 'EVERYONE HAS VALUE AND WORTH'

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks at a press conference prior to a game between the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on March 27, 2023 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks at a press conference prior to a game between the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on March 27, 2023 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

"But I think that's become more of a distraction now, because the substance of what our teams and we have been doing and stand for is really being pushed to the side for what is a handful of players basically have made personal decisions, and you have to respect that as well."

Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov, San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer and NHL veterans Eric and Marc Staal, who play for the Florida Panthers, each cited religious reasons as why they were opposed to wearing a jersey.

Zac Jones, #6 of the New York Rangers, skates with a stick decorated for "Pride Night" in warm-ups prior to the game against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden on May 3, 2021 in New York City.

Zac Jones, #6 of the New York Rangers, skates with a stick decorated for "Pride Night" in warm-ups prior to the game against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden on May 3, 2021 in New York City. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Ilya Lyubishkin said he would opt out over fear of reprisal in Russia. The Chicago Blackhawks also used the same line last week.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.