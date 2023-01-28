Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Rangers
Published

Rangers bail on wearing LGBTQ-themed warmup jerseys on Pride Night

The team advertised its players would wear pride jerseys, use pride tape in warmups

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Rangers celebrated their seventh annual Pride Night Friday, but there was something noticeably missing from the celebration.

After previously advertising that the team would wear pride-themed jerseys and use rainbow tape in warmups, players did neither.

Rainbow-colored lights are projected onto the ceiling of Madison Square Garden to celebrate Pride Night before a game between the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings Jan. 24, 2023, in New York City. 

Rainbow-colored lights are projected onto the ceiling of Madison Square Garden to celebrate Pride Night before a game between the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings Jan. 24, 2023, in New York City.  (Brad Penner/Getty Images)

When asked why the pride jerseys weren't worn as previously planned, the Rangers released the following statement to Fox News Digital:

"Our organization respects the LGBTQ+ community, and we are proud to bring attention to important local community organizations as part of another great Pride Night. In keeping with our organization’s core values, we support everyone’s individual right to respectfully express their beliefs."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Barclay Goodrow of New York Rangers during Pride Night prior to a game against Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden Jan. 24, 2023, in New York City. 

Barclay Goodrow of New York Rangers during Pride Night prior to a game against Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden Jan. 24, 2023, in New York City.  (Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CEO JAMES DOLAN THREATENS TO STOP ALCOHOL SALES AT RANGERS GAME

One player told the New York Post he didn't know why the jerseys were not worn.

The Rangers did have Andre Thomas, co-chair of the NYC Pride organization, for the ceremonial puck drop. They also made a contribution to the Ali Forney Center, an agency dedicated to homeless youths in the LGBTQ+ community.

The Blueshirts have worn the jerseys and used the tape in each of the previous two seasons. The jerseys have previously been auctioned for charity.

Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers wears a special jersey during warmups in honor of Pride Night prior to a game against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden May 3, 2021, in New York City.

Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers wears a special jersey during warmups in honor of Pride Night prior to a game against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden May 3, 2021, in New York City. (Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

NHL ANALYST SAYS IVAN PROVOROV CAN 'GET INVOLVED' WITH RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR AFTER REFUSING GAY PRIDE JERSEY

The Rangers' decision drew backlash.

USA Today labeled it a "botched" celebration, while others had opinions about why the team reversed course.

This comes two weeks after Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov did not wear an LGBTQ-themed jersey during his team's Pride Night, citing religious beliefs.

Zac Jones of the New York Rangers skates with a stick decorated for "Pride Night" in warmups prior to a game against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden May 3, 2021, in New York City. 

Zac Jones of the New York Rangers skates with a stick decorated for "Pride Night" in warmups prior to a game against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden May 3, 2021, in New York City.  (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I respect everybody and I respect everybody’s choices," Provorov told reporters after the Jan. 19 game. "My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion. That’s all I’m going to say."