Sharks' James Reimer talks refusal to wear Pride-themed warmup, believes 'everyone has value and worth'

San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer defended his decision to forgo wearing a Pride-themed jersey and miss warmups completely before a game earlier this month.

Reimer cited his religious beliefs, as others have this season, as the reason he would not wear the jersey to show support for the LGBTQ+ community in San Jose. In an interview with The Athletic and San Jose Hockey Now, Reimer was asked point-blank his thoughts on transgender people.

"I think I would just refer back to my statement on that one. My beliefs in Christ, what I think the Bible says on that stuff. But people, regardless of their orientation or their activity or whatnot, they have value and worth, I would do my best to love them, the best way I know how," he said. "I don’t think there’s a limit per se. And it might be, I don’t know if it’s hard for people to understand or whatnot.

"But what I said, especially the last statement, everyone has value and worth. I’ll tell you, I wish people knew that wasn’t just a line I said. I have a heart for people. It doesn’t matter what you’ve done in the past, what you do, and whatnot. I don’t want to keep [referring to my statement] over and over again, right? But obviously, I have my beliefs and things that I can’t personally endorse. But man, you love the person, you try and do whatever you can to get to know them or whatnot. That’s what I have to say, I guess."

Reimer said he has not thought about some of the criticism he has received.

"It’s not that I don’t care, but it’s not a decision where on that Friday night I was like, ‘Oh, this is what I’m going to do.’ It’s something that I thought about for a long time, probably almost a year. I tried to go to incredible lengths to try and say something as sensitively and decently as possible and try to understand all points. I tried to take all of that into account," he said.

"I’ve seen a few comments here and there. I don’t want to say that I’ve thought of all (the reaction) before or thought of it leading up to it. I’m not all-knowing or have incredible wisdom. But it is something that I put a lot of thought into and tried to be as caring as possible."

Reimer initially cited his Christian beliefs when he refused to wear the warmup jersey back on March 18.

"For all 13 years of my NHL career, I have been a Christian — not just in title, but in how I choose to live my life daily. I have a personal faith in Jesus Christ who died on the cross for my sins and, in response, asks me to love everyone and follow him," he said in a statement through the Sharks. "I have no hate in my heart for anyone, and I have always strived to treat everyone that I encounter with respect and kindness.

"In this specific instance, I am choosing not to endorse something that is counter to my personal convictions which are based on the Bible, the highest authority in my life."