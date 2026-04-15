New Jersey Gov Mikie Sherrill rips FIFA after reports that NJ Transit tickets to World Cup will be over $100

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New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill spoke about reports NJ Transit tickets from MetLife Stadium to New York Penn Station will cost over $100 on World Cup game days.

In a video posted to social media, Sherrill, who took office in January, wanted to tell those attending "exactly where things stand" amid the "recent headlines about transportation costs for World Cup games in New Jersey."

"Our administration inherited an agreement where FIFA is providing $0 for transportation to the World Cup — zero. That leaves New Jersey Transit with a $48 million bill to safely get 40,000 fans to and from every game," Sherrill said in the video.

"At the same time, FIFA is making $11 billion off of this World Cup and charging fans up to $10,000 for a single ticket for the final.

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"I won't stick New Jersey's commuters with that tab for years to come — that's not fair. So here's the bottom line: FIFA should pay for the rides, but if they don't, I'm not going to let New Jersey commuters get taken for one."

MetLife Stadium will host eight matches, including the July 19 final. Penn Station will also have severe restrictions on game days, when only game attendees will be permitted to enter the NJ Transit portion of the Manhattan station.

Parking has also been banned at MetLife Stadium despite thousands of spots in the Meadowlands Sports Complex because the lots will be used for fan activation and security.

Current prices from East Rutherford to Penn Station are just under $13.

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The Athletic also reported that there will be no price differences for seniors, children or passengers with disabilities, and a final decision on the pricing is expected in the next few days.

Last week, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced $80 tickets from Boston to Gillette Stadium, and the Boston Host Committee announced Tuesday that there will be $95 Yankee Line bus tickets to Foxborough.

Tailgating is banned at both Gillette Stadium and MetLife Stadium.

New Jersey lawmakers have proposed a bill that would impose "surcharges on certain transactions to support preparations for [the] hosting of special events," according to the N.J. Legislature. The bill's primary sponsor is Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-N.J.

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If passed, a 3% sales tax would be added to retail goods, food and drink and event tickets in the Meadowlands District during the dates of the World Cup, according to the bill’s text.

Fox News' Ashley J. DiMelia contributed to this report.

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