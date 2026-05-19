Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Los Angeles Angels

A's pitcher JT Ginn loses no-hitter in 9th, Angels hit walk-off home run

Zach Neto's two-run walk-off homer broke up the no-no and gave the Angels a 2-1 win in dramatic fashion

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn was on the brink of making history on Monday night, but the moment fell out of his grasp in the final inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Ginn took a no-hitter into the ninth inning, hoping to become the first pitcher to throw one by himself since Blake Snell did it for the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 2, 2024, and the first to complete one since three Chicago Cubs pitchers combined for one on Sept. 4, 2024.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn pitching during a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif.

Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., on May 18, 2026. (William Liang/AP)

The Angels were able to break up the no-no in the bottom of the ninth when Adam Frazier singled. Then, Zach Neto came to the plate and hit a walk-off home run, giving the Angels a 2-1 lead in dramatic fashion.

In almost an instant, Ginn’s shot was ruined.

"Obviously a tough game," Ginn said after the game. "Just keep your head up and keep moving forward. It’s just the nature of the game that we play. I attack the zone and I live with that."

Frazier lined a pitch over the shortstop facing an 0-2 count. Neto was up 2-0 in the count when he hit the game-winning home run.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto celebrating after hitting a walkoff home run.

Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto is doused with liquid after hitting a walkoff home run during the ninth inning against the Athletics in Anaheim, Calif., on May 18, 2026. (William Liang/AP)

"Just a crazy game to play," Ginn said. "I fell behind 2-0, threw a good sinker, and he was waiting on it and put a good swing on it. So, tip your cap to him."

Ginn threw a career-high 105 pitches and struck out 10 batters. He became the sixth major leaguer since 1974 to allow no hits or runs in the first eight innings of the game and take the loss. Rich Hill last made the mark for the Los Angeles Dodgers in August 2017.

"J.T. dominated all night. For him to walk off the mound with a loss there, it hurts, obviously," Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said. "He pitched probably the best game he’s pitched in his big league career, and to have an opportunity to get a no-hitter, and two hits later you walk off with a loss, it’s tough. I had full confidence in him going out there in that inning at 100 pitches and trying to get it done. It just didn’t work out."

The A’s scored their lone run in the top of the ninth when Lawrence Butler drove in Zack Gelof. The A’s were able to record seven hits off the Angels.

Tyler Soderstrom reacting during a baseball game in Anaheim

Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom reacts during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., on May 18, 2026. (William Liang/AP)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles hasn’t been no-hit since Sept. 11, 1999.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue