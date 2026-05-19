A's pitcher JT Ginn loses no-hitter in 9th, Angels hit walk-off home run

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Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn was on the brink of making history on Monday night, but the moment fell out of his grasp in the final inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Ginn took a no-hitter into the ninth inning, hoping to become the first pitcher to throw one by himself since Blake Snell did it for the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 2, 2024, and the first to complete one since three Chicago Cubs pitchers combined for one on Sept. 4, 2024.

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The Angels were able to break up the no-no in the bottom of the ninth when Adam Frazier singled. Then, Zach Neto came to the plate and hit a walk-off home run, giving the Angels a 2-1 lead in dramatic fashion.

In almost an instant, Ginn’s shot was ruined.

"Obviously a tough game," Ginn said after the game. "Just keep your head up and keep moving forward. It’s just the nature of the game that we play. I attack the zone and I live with that."

Frazier lined a pitch over the shortstop facing an 0-2 count. Neto was up 2-0 in the count when he hit the game-winning home run.

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"Just a crazy game to play," Ginn said. "I fell behind 2-0, threw a good sinker, and he was waiting on it and put a good swing on it. So, tip your cap to him."

Ginn threw a career-high 105 pitches and struck out 10 batters. He became the sixth major leaguer since 1974 to allow no hits or runs in the first eight innings of the game and take the loss. Rich Hill last made the mark for the Los Angeles Dodgers in August 2017.

"J.T. dominated all night. For him to walk off the mound with a loss there, it hurts, obviously," Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said. "He pitched probably the best game he’s pitched in his big league career, and to have an opportunity to get a no-hitter, and two hits later you walk off with a loss, it’s tough. I had full confidence in him going out there in that inning at 100 pitches and trying to get it done. It just didn’t work out."

The A’s scored their lone run in the top of the ninth when Lawrence Butler drove in Zack Gelof. The A’s were able to record seven hits off the Angels.

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Los Angeles hasn’t been no-hit since Sept. 11, 1999.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.