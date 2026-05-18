'It's Over': Lyon Chief Confirms Endrick's Return To Real Madrid After Loan

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Endrick's time in Ligue 1 has reached its conclusion as Olympique Lyonnais officially bids farewell to the Brazilian teenager.

Despite standout performances that left the French public wanting more, the Real Madrid loanee is headed back to the Santiago Bernabéu for the next chapter of his career, as confirmed by Lyon's head of recruitment over the weekend.

Recruitment chief confirms departure

Lyon recruitment chief Matthieu Louis-Jean has confirmed that Endrick will return to Madrid this summer, bringing an end to his impressive five-month spell in France.

The 19-year-old forward joined Lyon in January on a short-term basis without an option to buy, and while the club were delighted with his impact, the financial and contractual reality means a permanent or extended stay is off the table.

Speaking to the press following Lyon's final match of the season, a 4-0 home defeat to Lens, Louis-Jean addressed the possibility of keeping the Brazilian star.

"Yes, we would like to keep him, but for the moment, that seems very unlikely," he admitted.

"It makes you want to extend his contract. Is it possible? That's another matter. It's been a very good loan for Endrick; he's had a great time here. He's been surprising, amazing in the way he's adapted. He already speaks French, which is incredible. He's a good lad."

An Immediate Impact In Ligue 1

Endrick's statistics during his brief stay in the Rhone region speak for themselves.

In just 21 appearances across all competitions, the Brazilian teenager racked up eight goals and eight assists, proving to be one of the most productive players in the league since the turn of the year.

Louis-Jean was full of praise for the youngster's contribution to the team's late-season surge.

"He brought us a lot in a very short time. He delivered what we expected of him. He's a young player who will improve, and I hope he goes to the World Cup and has a great World Cup.

It was a good time together. Now, will it continue? Today, it's over, yes."

Personal Feelings And Faith

The player himself had previously expressed his happiness at the Groupama Stadium, leaving the door ajar for a potential return if the circumstances allowed.

Following a recent victory over Rennes, Endrick spoke about his future with a sense of calm, placing his career path in the hands of a higher power.

His connection with the Lyon supporters was evident during his final substitution against Lens, where he was greeted with a standing ovation.

Reflecting on his time in France, Endrick previously stated: "I take it one day at a time. Today was great, I'm very happy about that. I'm very happy here, there's a good team, a good staff, good teammates.

"I'm doing very well, I don't know what's going to happen. I'm always with God. Whatever God tells me, I will do. If I have to stay in Lyon, go to Madrid, I will do what God tells me. I'm going to wait to see what God tells me. But I'm very happy."

Lyon's Champions League Preparations

With Endrick departing, Lyon must now turn their attention to a busy summer and the challenge of Champions League qualifying rounds.

Having secured a fourth-place finish in Ligue 1, the club faces an early start to the next campaign.

Louis-Jean confirmed that the recruitment team is already working alongside manager Paulo Fonseca to identify replacements and strengthen the squad for the European stage.

"We're anticipating it, we've already started working," he said. "It's going to be complicated because high-level matches are coming up very quickly. We've already started working with Paulo (Fonseca) and Benjamin (Charier) on players who could join us.

'We're going to digest this season, which has been very good for us; we're proud of what we've accomplished."

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).