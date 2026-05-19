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Indiana Fever

WNBA broadcaster pushes back against Caitlin Clark critics over turnovers

Clark had 11 turnovers in her first two games but was responsible for 38 of Indiana's points against Seattle

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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WNBA broadcaster Kate Scott came to the defense of Caitlin Clark critics over her high turnover rate as the Indiana Fever started the 2026 season averaging about five turnovers per game.

Clark combined for 11 turnovers in her first two games of the season as she tried to find her footing following two injuries that cost her most of her second season in the WNBA. In her third game, she turned the ball over four times in a loss to the Washington Mystics.

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Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark celebrating a made shot on basketball court

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark celebrates a made shot in the second half against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., on May 15, 2026. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

The Fever were in the midst of putting together a win against the Seattle Storm on Sunday when Scott spoke up after LaChina Robinson mentioned in the fourth quarter that Clark was responsible for 38 of the Fever’s points with under 10 minutes to play.

Clark had five turnovers in the game, but was 5-of-10 from the field, made all nine of her free-throw attempts and had 10 assists.

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Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark celebrating a basket during a basketball game.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark celebrates a basket in the first half against the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., on May 17, 2026. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

"I think that’s worth mentioning, LaChina, because we all read the comments, right? We see that some folks have a problem with how much Caitlin turns the ball over – they’re always looking for something," Scott said. "So, I looked things up, just compared to the MNBA, the leaders in assists, Nikola Jokic, about 10 assists per game, four turnovers a game. Cade Cunningham, about 9.5 assists per game, four turnovers a game.

"So, calm down everybody. … What are people stirring up? Yeah, because she holds the basketball for a majority of the 44 minutes. Welcome to the sport of basketball. OK, I’m off the soapbox now."

Though Clark’s turnover numbers are high, she’s never led the league in turnovers since she entered the WNBA. The current leader in turnovers per game is Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese, who is averaging 5.3 in three games. Minnesota Lynx forward Natasha Howard is averaging five turnovers per game in four games.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacting during a WNBA game in Los Angeles

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts to a call during the first half of a WNBA game against the Los Angeles Sparks in Los Angeles on May 13, 2026. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

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Indiana will play the Portland Fire on Tuesday night.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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