4 Takeaways From Brazil's World Cup Roster Selection

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Brazil hasn't won a World Cup since 2002. That's hardly a fun fact, that's a giant wound for this proud footballing nation. They're the five-time world champions who have spent the last 24 years arriving at tournaments as contenders and leaving with disappointment.

Something had to change, and that something is Carlo Ancelotti, a man who has won everything in club football (as both a manager and player) and whose resting face has never once suggested he's worried about anything. As the first non-Brazilian in charge of the Seleção, the Italian-born Ancelotti will expect this 26-man squad to finally break that title drought.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Neymar + 25 = Sixth Star?

When Ancelotti announced Neymar had made the Seleção during Monday's glitzy event in Rio de Janeiro, he received more applause than any other player.

Neymar hasn't played for Brazil since October 2023. He tore his ACL against Uruguay, had surgery, experienced complications, returned to Santos, and has been the biggest topic of conversation in the Brazilian media in the months leading up to this roster decision. He is, after all, a living legend.

So here he is. Six goals and four assists in 2026 with Santos. Casemiro and Raphinha – even his Argentina rival and former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi – all publicly lobbied for him to be on the team. Ancelotti himself acknowledged that Neymar is much loved, not just by the players but by the public.

The logic for bringing him onto the squad feels more emotional than anything else. But tournament football isn't just about logic. Even though he is in the twilight of his career, Neymar is the greatest Brazilian footballer produced in the last 15 years. Ancelotti has made his decision. This is Neymar's last World Cup. The only question is whether he's coming for a cameo appearance or as a protagonist.

2. Ancelotti Finally Gives Brazil Permission To Defend

Brazil's defensive record in the last four World Cups has been a big issue. That should no longer be a problem. Gabriel Magalhães and Marquinhos are one of the best center back pairings in international football. Gabriel has been the best defender in the Premier League this season with Arsenal, while Paris Saint-Germain stalwart Marquinhos spent a decade being one of the most reliable on the planet at his position.

These names aren't as exciting as goalscorers like Vinícius Jr. or Raphinha. They don't go viral for "Jogo Bonito". But you know what they do? They win headers. They read passing lanes and anticipate movements. The Gabriel and Marquinhos duo will be as important as anyone else on the team. If an injury occurs, and considering Real Madrid's Éder Militão will already miss the tournament, the very capable Bremer from Juventus can step in without a significant drop in quality.

A solid defense in turn helps the attack. When Vini Jr. and Raphinha get to play with a lead, it fundamentally changes the way they operate. Suddenly, there's space for them in behind to make runs and take on a stretched defense that's forced to attack. Ancelotti, who built his Real Madrid dynasty on balance, knows this better than anyone. He'll be a pragmatist for Brazil in a positive sense.

3. Vinícius Jr. Is Carrying The Weight Of 215 Million People

The players who were children when O Fenômeno Ronaldo scored twice in the 2002 World Cup final are now adults who have spent their entire lives waiting for that euphoria to return.

Vinicius' club season with Real Madrid was fine, but certainly not his best. What Brazil needs is the version of Vinícius who nearly won the Ballon d'Or and makes dribbling through defenses seem like a mix of sorcery and ballet. That version exists, we've seen it. The question is whether this historic moment inspires him to perform at his best.

The great ones have risen to the pressure. Ronaldo in 2002. Zidane in 1998. Messi eventually found a way with Argentina in 2022 (though it took him the scenic route to get there). Vinícius doesn't have forever. He has this summer. The good news is Vini Jr. has previously thrived under Ancelotti at Real Madrid. There is precedent here for a way to find his best form at the world's most important football tournament.

4. Don't Sleep On The Midfield

Everyone will have their eyes on Vini Jr., Neymar and Raphinha. That's understandable. But the engine that actually determines how far Brazil go is the midfield, and it is significantly better than anyone outside Brazil is giving it credit for.

Bruno Guimarães has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League for two seasons running. He intercepts, recycles, presses relentlessly. He's the kind of player you only notice when he's not there. Then there's the technically gifted Luis Paquetá who is back at Flamengo and in great form. He's a player who can dribble, pass and has that Brazilian flair that makes the game look so easy.

Finally, there's Casemiro. Written off by some after a difficult spell at Manchester United, he still reads the game very well and has the tactical know-how for this system. Ancelotti knows him better than most, and has given him the confidence to anchor the midfield once again.

Tournament football is won and lost in midfield. Brazil's happens to be world-class.