US soccer captain's breakup with golfer gets messy after dating profile allegations

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It appears that soccer star Christian Pulisic and his girlfriend, golfer Alexa Melton, have broken up, and the split seems quite ugly.

Late last year, the star striker, who is captain of the U.S. Men's National Team, had to shut down rumors he was dating Sydney Sweeney, but apparently, not everything can be fixed.

In fact, Melton appeared to hint that Pulisic wasn't exactly faithful before walking back the claim.

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"Mans was on Raya before it even ended," Melton said in an Instagram comment, according to the New York Post. Raya is a subscription celebrity dating app.

"How many likes to post his Raya profile," Melton said in another comment, the outlet noted.

However, Melton appeared to backtrack just a bit.

"I’ve made some comments on a private matter and it’s been taken out of context. I received false info. He is not a cheater. Any narrative beyond that is not mine," Melton said in a recent Instagram Story. "Out of respect for Christian’s and my privacy, I will not speak further regarding this matter."

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Pulisic had been dating Melton since at least the summer of 2024. Melton played college golf at USC and competed in the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open. She has mostly competed on the women’s Epson Tour but not since 2024.

Sweeney, meanwhile, has been linked to music manager Scooter Braun, who has worked with Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.

Pulisic will suit up for the Stars and Stripes this summer at the 2026 World Cup, which will be played throughout North America. The final will take place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home of the New York Giants and Jets.

It will be Pulisic’s second appearance in the World Cup, having also played in 2022 in Qatar. That team advanced to the knockout stage but was eliminated by the Netherlands, who lost to eventual champion Argentina in the round of 16.

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The U.S. is the highest-ranked team in its group this summer, joining Australia (26th), Paraguay (39th) and a team to be determined in a playoff.

The U.S. will open the tournament June 12 in Los Angeles against Paraguay on FOX.

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