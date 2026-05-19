Ex-Yankees infielder Gio Urshela retires from MLB at 34

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MLB infielder Gio Urshela announced on Monday he was retiring from the sport at 34.

Urshela played 10 seasons in the majors, spending most of his time with the New York Yankees from 2019-2021. He also played for the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, Atlanta Braves and the Athletics.

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"Today is the day. The day you never dream about, the day you never imagine, the day you never expect to come… but deep down you know that one day it will arrive," he said in a statement posted to his Instagram account. "Today is the day to close this chapter as a professional player, and this is not a moment to be sad, it is a moment to be grateful to God for allowing me to play this beautiful sport that changed my life.

"Through baseball, I met wonderful people, people who contributed so much to my career and helped shape me into the person I am today."

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He thanked his family and supporters in his native Colombia for supporting him throughout his career.

"And to every person who, in one way or another, helped make my career much better – THANK YOU. I will always carry you in my heart, and the beautiful memories will stay with me forever."

Urshela made his debut with Cleveland in 2015, playing 81 games for the team.

He last played for the Athletics last season, hitting .238 with 20 RBI in 59 games. He joined Colombia for the World Baseball Classic.

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He hit .270 for his career with 73 home runs and 352 RBI.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.