Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo To Make Sixth World Cup Appearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Will this summer be the crowning achievement in the career for one of soccer's greatest ever legends?

Cristiano Ronaldo was officially named to Portugal's roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. The 41-year-old star forward will make his sixth appearance at the tournament, one of the few titles that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career.

Ronaldo is the all-time leader in appearances (226) and goals (143) for a men's national team. He is also the only man to have scored in five World Cups. He helped Portugal win the 2016 European Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles (2019, 2025).

His club career has spanned some of the biggest sides in the world. After breaking through Portuguese side Sporting CP, he moved to Manchester United in 2003, where he won three Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League. He joined Real Madrid and solidified his status as global name with four Champions League trophies and multiple domestic titles. A move to Juventus in 2018 saw him win multiple titles in Italy, but he wouldn't win another Champions League. He returned to Manchester United in 2022.

Ronaldo made the move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr in the middle of the 2022-23 season after his second stint with United.

Ronaldo's longtime rival Lionel Messi is set to reach the milestone of playing in six World Cups. Messi helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in a thrilling win over France that went to penalties.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).