Pete Crow-Armstrong apologizes for vulgar response to fan during Cubs' loss: 'Regret my choice of words'

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Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong apologized for using vulgar language in a heated exchange with a fan during Sunday’s loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Crow-Armstrong, the 24-year-old star for the Cubs, said he has learned from the experience, regretting his "choice of words."

PCA was heard saying, "suck my f---ing d--- b----," during the interaction with the fan in the outfield.

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"I regret my choice of words the most and who that affects in my life," Crow-Armstrong said Monday afternoon, per ESPN. "Directly or indirectly, I don't think that any of the women in my life would think I would say those kinds of words regularly. I'm just bummed out about the word choice and a bunch of little kids going to social media and seeing that as well."

It was in the fifth inning of the "Crosstown Classic," where Crow-Armstrong was trying to track down a fly ball when he crashed into the wall. He sat on the ground for a bit, while fans were up close along the fence below the bleachers and by the visitor’s bullpen.

PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG GETS INTO UGLY, CURSE-FILLED SCREAMING MATCH WITH FEMALE WHITE SOX FAN

While several people appeared to talk to Crow-Armstrong, a woman heckled him, leading to his pointed response. The interaction was captured on camera, and Crow-Armstrong could be heard very clearly.

"I saw the cameras in my face, it’s not like I didn’t," he admitted. "I’m definitely aware of the fact that it has blown up."

Crow-Armstrong added that he is "intense on the field," but he admitted, "I think I let it get away from me a little bit."

Cubs manager Craig Counsell also hopes that his star outfielder learned from the situation.

"Pete made a mistake with his choice of words," Counsell said. "He's aware of that. ... It's the reality of this job. Fan interactions happen. You want to try and keep them positive even when they're not."

MLB wasn’t looking into the incident despite it going viral, ESPN added.

Crow-Armstrong is in his third year with the Cubs, but he’s already looked at as a key cornerstone of the historic franchise. Before the season, he also represented the United States in the World Baseball Classic.

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As a key representative of the franchise and all those in the clubhouse, Crow-Armstrong is hoping he can move forward by "killing someone with kindness instead of matching their level of intent."

I don't want to let that deter from the competitiveness I feel out on the field. Channeling in a different way would probably be my next task," he said.

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