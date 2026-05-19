Thunder star Alex Caruso shoves camera out of huddle during double overtime loss to Spurs

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Alex Caruso and the Oklahoma City Thunder shut down the cameras better than they did Victor Wembanyama on Monday night.

The Thunder lost to the San Antonio Spurs, 122-115, in double overtime at the Paycom Center in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals behind Wembanyama’s monster game, as he scored 41 points and hauled in an astounding 24 rebounds.

The Thunder forced overtime with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s layup with a few seconds left in regulation, tying the game at 101-101. After regulation ended, NBC’s camera crew went over to the Thunder bench.

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Caruso, who scored a team-high 31 points in the loss, reached out and shoved the camera out of the huddle. After Caruso shoved the camera away, another member of the Thunder gave the camera the back of his hand, blocking any view of the huddle.

Caruso, 32, averaged just 6.2 points per game during the regular season, but drained eight of his 14 3-point attempts en route to a playoff career high. However, his standout performance was not enough to overcome Wembanyama’s incredible performance.

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Wembanyama joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to record more than 40 points and more than 20 rebounds in their conference finals debut. He also joined David Robinson as the only players in Spurs history to record more than 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game.

Spurs guards Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper also had double-doubles in the win. Castle had 17 points and 11 assists, while Harper had 24 points and 11 rebounds.

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Wembanyama, Castle and Harper became the first teammate trio in NBA history aged 22 or younger to record a double-double in a playoff game.

Caruso and the Thunder will look to get back on track and slow down the Spurs in Game 2 on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

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