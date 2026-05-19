Brock Lesnar makes stunning return to WWE, attacking Oba Femi

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Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to WWE on "Monday Night Raw," exactly one month after he appeared to be retiring following his loss to Oba Femi.

Femi was about to host his weekly open challenge to any Raw competitor. As he got into the ring, Lesnar attacked him from the back and sent the crowd in Greensboro, North Carolina, into a frenzy.

Lesnar hit four F-5s on Femi, catching "The Ruler" completely off guard. Lesnar smiled as Femi writhed in pain from the multiple finishing moves.

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It seemed as though Lesnar was actually retired after the loss at WrestleMania 42. Paul Heyman was even convinced that Lesnar was finished with pro wrestling as he was seen crying in the ring when the two embraced.

"Oh, did I forget to mention that BRRRRRRRRRRRROCK LESNAR decided to do something about Oba Femi?" he wrote on X later in the night. "My apologies. It must have slipped my mind!"

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in on Lesnar’s potential retirement in an interview with Fox News Digital last month.

"You know wrestlers, we never really retire," he said. "It’s always in the back of our heads we can go out there and have one more match. One thing about this business too, man, it’s hard to leave money on the table.

"So, if somebody comes to Brock Lesnar with the right number for one more match, I’m sure Brock Lesnar could suck it up for five minutes and go out there and get it done. I can suck it up for five minutes and go out and get it done."

Heyman delivered a contract to Raw GM Adam Pearce for a rematch between Lesnar and Femi at Clash in Italy. He said Lesnar’s name was already on the contract and that Pearce only needed Femi’s signature.

"Tribal Combat" coming to Clash in Italy

"Monday Night Raw" has finished similarly – either Roman Reigns or Jacob Fatu call each other out and one man beats down the other to end the show. This time, it went differently.

Fatu started the night going to the ring while Adam Pearce tried to convince Reigns that it was time to fire Fatu following his actions last week. But the original plan went out the window. Jey and Jimmy Uso came out behind Fatu to confront him.

Jimmy Uso tried to calm Fatu down, but Jey Uso was having none of it. He entered the ring with a chair. It seemed like Fatu was going to be able to take out The Usos with ease until Reigns joined the fray.

The Bloodline faction worked together to send a message to Fatu. As Pearce stepped out to formally announce Fatu’s firing, he grabbed the microphone and addressed Reigns. He wanted "Tribal Combat."

Reigns seemingly agreed and the match was set for Clash in Italy on May 31 with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line again.

"Tribal Combat" has been a match primarily used among Bloodline faction members in order to crown a new "Tribal Chief." Reigns has been in each of the two previous matches, defeating Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa. The two were forced to acknowledge him as their "Tribal Chief" after losing to Reigns.

Fatu will have to do the same if he ends up losing to Reigns for a second straight time.

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Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker’s feud grows

Seth Rollins came to Raw with a challenge for Bron Breakker, claiming that Breakker couldn’t defeat him by himself. Instead, he got fellow Vision member Austin Theory.

Rollins acknowledged that he had no allies on Raw and had to take out The Vision alone. At least one person appeared to be in Rollins’ corner – Street Profits tag team member Angelo Dawkins.

"Look fam, we ain’t gotta be friends. Hey, we ain’t gotta trust each other. I can’t speak for ‘Tez, but last week, good looking out," Dawkins told Rollins before the latter’s match against Theory.

Rollins said he understood that nobody had his back but he thanked Dawkins for his words and apologized that he took the brunt of Breakker’s spear last week.

Rollins and Theory’s match took fans to the end of Raw with Rollins trying to do as much damage as he could before Theory and Logan Paul defend the tag titles against the Street Profits at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Rollins picked up the win over Theory with a pedigree.

As Paul came in to put a beating on Rollins, Dawkins came out to make a save. The tables turned on him quickly, allowing Montez Ford to begrudgingly get involved. Ford questioned Dawkins’ involvement and then saved him from Breakker’s spear.

Rollins got back into the ring and started going after Breakker. But after a distraction from Paul, Breakker hit a spear. Rollins and Breakker started going after each other and were pulled apart by Pearce and officials.

Saturday Night’s Main Event card finalized

Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday night on Peacock. The card for the event was finalized during Raw.

Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page for the Intercontinental Championship.

Logan Paul and Austin Theory (c) vs. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the World Tag Team Championship.

Paige and Brie Bella (c) vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab.

Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca.

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Raw match results:

Finn Balor def. JD McDonagh in a street fight.

El Grande Americano, Rayo and Bravo def. Brutus Creed, Julius Creed and Original El Grande Americano.

Brie Bella and Paige def. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Seth Rollins def. Austin Theory.