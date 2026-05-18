Pep Guardiola Set To Depart Manchester City; Enzo Maresca Expected To Take Over

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Pep Guardiola will reportedly leave his post as Manchester City manager this summer, bringing a decade-long tenure to an end.

Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is expected to succeed the Catalan tactician, per The Athletic.

Guardiola’s impending departure comes on the heels of Manchester City’s recent FA Cup victory over Chelsea—marking the 55-year-old’s 20th major trophy since arriving at the Etihad in 2016.

Though his current contract runs until June 2027, The Athletic reports Guardiola is preparing to step down after City’s final two matches of the season against Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

The Transition Process

The transition process appears well underway.

The Athletic previously reported in December that Maresca was on City's radar, later disclosing that the Italian explicitly informed Chelsea hierarchy he was in discussions regarding the position prior to his Stamford Bridge exit in January.

Maresca, 46, is a familiar face at the Etihad, having previously coached City’s Under-21s and served as a first-team assistant under Guardiola during the 2022-23 season.

Maresca recently enjoyed a highly successful stint at Chelsea, securing Champions League qualification alongside Club World Cup and Conference League titles before parting ways with the London club.

Timing Of Exit

Guardiola’s exit arrives at a critical time for Manchester City.

City is still awaiting the verdict and potential punishments regarding more than 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations, charges which the club strongly denies.

Furthermore, former director of football Txiki Begiristain departed Man City last season, ushering in a completely new era of leadership.

Guardiola could still finish on a high note ; City currently trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by two points with two matches remaining.