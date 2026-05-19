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Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba points out typos in Offensive Player of the Year trophy: 'Disrespectful'

The engraving reads 'Defensive Player of Theyear' with the Seahawks receiver's name on it

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba came into the 2025 seasons as a potential breakout star, and he far surpassed that expectation.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards while racking up 119 receptions, 10 of which were for scores.

The Ohio State alum's 14.5 yards per touch was the most in the NFL, and his play helped both Sam Darnold tap into another level and the Seahawks bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Seattle.

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba standing on the field at Levi's Stadium.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks stands on the field before Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8, 2026. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Smith-Njigba's stellar play warranted his being named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year, as well - but right now, the hardware says otherwise.

In a video posted to his Instagram Stories, the receiver showed that his trophy reads that he was the 2025 "Defensive Player of Theyear (sic)."

"I really want to expose them. It’s getting disrespectful, guys," he said in the video. "Defense? Come on bro. One word? Man."

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba looking on during Super Bowl parade

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks on during the Super Bowl LX parade on Feb. 11, 2026. (Kevin Ng/Imagn Images)

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Smith-Njigba then posted a selfie with the caption, "Its getting disrespectful at this point. Just keep the award at this point. Leave it in the history books tho."

It's not like Smith-Njigba could just give the trophy to Myles Garrett, who was named the Defensive Player of the Year - the trophy has the receiver's name on it.

So, it will be up to the NFL to issue another one to its rightful owner.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba running with football during NFL game at Levi's Stadium

Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the football during the NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Jan. 3, 2026. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

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Hopefully there are no typos in Smith-Njigba's mega contract that he signed for $168.6 million, the most ever given to a wide receiver.

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