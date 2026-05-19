Jaxon Smith-Njigba points out typos in Offensive Player of the Year trophy: 'Disrespectful'

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba came into the 2025 seasons as a potential breakout star, and he far surpassed that expectation.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards while racking up 119 receptions, 10 of which were for scores.

The Ohio State alum's 14.5 yards per touch was the most in the NFL, and his play helped both Sam Darnold tap into another level and the Seahawks bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Seattle.

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Smith-Njigba's stellar play warranted his being named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year, as well - but right now, the hardware says otherwise.

In a video posted to his Instagram Stories, the receiver showed that his trophy reads that he was the 2025 "Defensive Player of Theyear (sic)."

"I really want to expose them. It’s getting disrespectful, guys," he said in the video. "Defense? Come on bro. One word? Man."

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Smith-Njigba then posted a selfie with the caption, "Its getting disrespectful at this point. Just keep the award at this point. Leave it in the history books tho."

It's not like Smith-Njigba could just give the trophy to Myles Garrett, who was named the Defensive Player of the Year - the trophy has the receiver's name on it.

So, it will be up to the NFL to issue another one to its rightful owner.

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Hopefully there are no typos in Smith-Njigba's mega contract that he signed for $168.6 million, the most ever given to a wide receiver.

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