Public transportation prices hit absurd levels for World Cup games: report

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As if World Cup tickets weren't costly enough, getting to those games is slated to cost plenty more than usual.

NJ Transit tickets from MetLife Stadium to New York Penn Station after matches are reportedly set to cost more than $100, while prices in Boston are also set to surge.

Currently, prices from East Rutherford to Penn Station are just under $13.

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The Athletic also reported that there will be no price differences for seniors, children, or passengers with disabilities, and a final decision on the pricing is expected in the next few days.

Last week, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced $80 tickets from Boston to Gillette Stadium, and the Boston Host Committee announced Tuesday that there will be $95 Yankee Line bus tickets to Foxborough.

Tailgating has been banned at both Gillette Stadium and MetLife Stadium, while parking will also not be allowed at the New Jersey stadium, despite thousands of available spots at the Meadowlands Sports Complex.

The price increase comes amid a potential $48 million tab for NJ Transit that includes security and extra services for the soccer spectacle.

MetLife Stadium is set to host eight matches, including the July 19 final.

Penn Station is also set to have severe restrictions on game days, when only game attendees will be permitted to enter the NJ Transit portion of the Manhattan station.

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New Jersey lawmakers have proposed a bill that would impose "surcharges on certain transactions to support preparations for [the] hosting of special events," according to the N.J. Legislature. The bill's primary sponsor is Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-N.J.

If passed, a 3% sales tax would be added to retail goods, food and drink, and event tickets in the Meadowlands District during the dates of the World Cup, according to the bill’s text.

A hotel surcharge will also be imposed — tacking 2.5% onto bills at hotels booked during the period of June 12 through July 21.

The USMNT has not had much success in the World Cup. The squad reached the Round of 16 in 2010 and 2014 but failed to qualify for the tournament in 2018. It returned to the Round of 16 four years ago but couldn’t advance out of the Copa América group stage on home soil last year.

After finishing in third place in the inaugural World Cup in 1930, the furthest they have made it since then is the 2002 quarterfinals.

The U.S. is the highest-ranked team in its group this summer, joining Australia (26th), Paraguay (39th) and a team to be determined in a playoff.

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The U.S. will open the tournament June 12 in Los Angeles against Paraguay on FOX.

Fox News' Ashley J. DiMelia contributed to this report.

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