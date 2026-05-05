NBA legend torches Magic after embarrassing playoff exit

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Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady spent four years with the Orlando Magic, earning All-Star selections and a Most Improved Player of the Year Award while with the franchise.

As a former Magic star, McGrady was dismayed with how their 2025-26 season ended – a first-round playoff exit after going up 3-1 in a series against the Detroit Pistons. Orlando ended up firing head coach Jamahl Mosley on Monday and McGrady fired off criticism about the roster.

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"What they have on their roster right now, what you see on their bench, they gotta go," McGrady said during NBC’s playoff coverage on Monday. "I'm sorry. They ain't good enough. They need to improve this roster if they wanna be a team in the East that's gonna compete.

"New York ain’t going nowhere. Boston isn’t going nowhere. Detroit ain’t going nowhere. You have to improve this roster."

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Orlando was in great position to upset the No. 1-seeded Pistons in the first round. The Magic had three games to get the job done, but couldn’t pull it off. In one of those games, the Magic saw a 24-point lead evaporate at home. In Game 6, Orlando missed 23 consecutive shots.

The Magic built a corps around Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane, who are all under contract for the foreseeable future. The organization clearly feels that a new voice on the bench may help elevate the franchise.

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Orlando improved dramatically over the course of Mosley’s tenure, but have still failed to get out of the first round of the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.