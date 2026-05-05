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Orlando Magic

NBA legend torches Magic after embarrassing playoff exit

Tracy McGrady didn't hold back his feelings about the Magic's roster

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady spent four years with the Orlando Magic, earning All-Star selections and a Most Improved Player of the Year Award while with the franchise.

As a former Magic star, McGrady was dismayed with how their 2025-26 season ended – a first-round playoff exit after going up 3-1 in a series against the Detroit Pistons. Orlando ended up firing head coach Jamahl Mosley on Monday and McGrady fired off criticism about the roster.

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Tracy McGrady standing courtside at a basketball game in Orlando, Florida

Tracy McGrady attends the game between the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 7, 2024. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

"What they have on their roster right now, what you see on their bench, they gotta go," McGrady said during NBC’s playoff coverage on Monday. "I'm sorry. They ain't good enough. They need to improve this roster if they wanna be a team in the East that's gonna compete.

"New York ain’t going nowhere. Boston isn’t going nowhere. Detroit ain’t going nowhere. You have to improve this roster."

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero driving to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris during the second half of Game 7 in the first-round NBA playoffs in Detroit on May 3, 2026. (Duane Burleson/AP)

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Orlando was in great position to upset the No. 1-seeded Pistons in the first round. The Magic had three games to get the job done, but couldn’t pull it off. In one of those games, the Magic saw a 24-point lead evaporate at home. In Game 6, Orlando missed 23 consecutive shots.

The Magic built a corps around Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane, who are all under contract for the foreseeable future. The organization clearly feels that a new voice on the bench may help elevate the franchise.

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane driving between Detroit Pistons defenders Javonte Green and Paul Reed during a basketball game

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane drives between Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green and forward Paul Reed during the second half of Game 6 in the first-round NBA playoffs in Orlando, Fla., on May 1, 2026. (John Raoux/AP)

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Orlando improved dramatically over the course of Mosley’s tenure, but have still failed to get out of the first round of the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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