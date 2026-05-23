AEW star Darby Allin reacts to Mick Foley's upcoming pre-show appearance at Double or Nothing

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Pro wrestling legend Mick Foley will make his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) debut on Sunday at Double or Nothing.

Foley will join Renee Paquette on the Buy In portion of the show before the pay-per-view begins.

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Darby Allin, who is set to square off against Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) in a hair vs. title match for the AEW Championship, reacted to the announcement that Foley was making an appearance in AEW in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"He was one of my guys growing up because he was one of those guys, you flip through the TV and you’re like, ‘wait.’ Growing up, I don’t feel like I could relate to a lot of wrestlers," Allin said. "But him, being like this, Evel Knievel, stuntman performer, every night doing something – that was definitely inspiring. And it spoke to me because it’s everything I love. So, to have him around Sunday, it’ll be awesome.

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"He’s definitely somebody I’ve looked up to."

There are three matches set for the pre-show in New York.

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Megan Bayne and Lena Kross will take on Zayda Steel and Vita Van in a 5-minute tag team title eliminator match, "Big Boom" AJ, QT Marshall, Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong vs. Shane Taylor, Anthony Ogogo, Capt. Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo and Lee Moriarty in a 10-man tag team match and Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta vs. Anthony Bowens, Hook and Katsuyori Shibata in a trios match.