Michigan's Donovan Edwards explains antisemitic retweet, claims it was a 'glitch'

Edwards is expected to play for Michigan this weekend

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards claimed an antisemitic tweet he shared on his Twitter page was a "glitch" and expressed his distaste for any kind of hate or stereotyping.

Edwards explained himself in a tweet Thursday morning.

Donovan Edwards, #7 of the Michigan Wolverines, celebrates after the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 8, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

"The retweet was a glitch," he wrote. "I speak for myself. I know what’s in my heart. I am unequivocally against racism, exploitation & oppression in all forms, including stereotyping and trafficking in hate. I have nothing but love for others & I never judge anyone based on race or religion."

The tweet Edwards allegedly shared read, "Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed."

The tweet featured Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, during his "Drink Champs" interview and Charlamagne tha God’s interview with a music executive.

Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards, #7, runs into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of a college football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Oct. 15, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It is unclear whether Edwards will face discipline. Michigan did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Over the course of the week, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown both separated from Ye’s Donda Sports agency over the remarks. Ye himself has lost most of his sneaker business with several sneaker giants.

Antonio Brown has been one of the few people to defend Ye.

Edwards, a sophomore, played in five games for the undefeated Wolverines this season. He has 307 rushing yards and four touchdowns as well as eight catches for 89 yards and a receiving score.

Donovan Edwards, #7 of the Maize Team, looks on during the 4th quarter of the spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.  (Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Michigan is set to play Michigan State as part of their long-standing in-state rivalry.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.