Olympic skier shocks announcers in medal-winning race: 'I can't believe my eyes'

The 2026 Milan Cortina Games continued to have viral moments, as Japan’s Ikuma Horishma’s silver-medal finish in the dual moguls event ended in wild fashion.

Horishima and the United States' Nick Page were on the hill, when the latter was ruled out of bounds during his run.

But, when Horishima was set to hit the final hill, he lost his balance after performing a backflip.

After falling down for a short second, Horishima somehow regained his balance, but was facing backwards down the mountain.

Instead of trying to turn, Horishima simply looked behind him and continued down the rough mountain backwards as he crossed the finish line.

The NBC announcers were memorized by what they witnessed from Horishima.

"Oh my goodness, what is going on? I can’t believe my eyes," commentator Trace Worthington said. "Ikuma Horishima coming across the line backwards."

Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury was awarded the gold medal in the event, while Australia’s Matt Graham finished behind Horishima to win bronze.

Horishima won his second medal of these Winter Games, securing a bronze in the men’s moguls. He finished behind Australia’s Cooper Woods and Kingsbury in that event.

Horishima’s silver, though, tallied Japan’s 17th medal, which is tied for third in the Games behind Norway and Italy. Norway leads the way with 27 medals, including a leading 12 golds, while Italy has 22 medals.

The United States has 17 total medals, including five goals and eight silvers, thus far.

Horishima made his Olympic debut in the 2022 Beijing Games, though he failed to medal in his events.

