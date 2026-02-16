Stephen A Smith blames LeBron James for NBA Slam Dunk Contest's entertainment decline

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBA All-Star Weekend drew mixed reviews from fans on social media, with many calling out the lack of entertainment in the Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night.

It’s no secret the signature event of the pre-All-Star-Game festivities hasn’t been what it used to be, and the latest version on Saturday night at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles was more of the same.

Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson won the event, but the showing by all four contestants didn’t wow the crowd and those on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In turn, the debate about the event came to ESPN’s "First Take" where personality Stephen A. Smith actually pointed some blame in the direction of a non-participant — Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

"I’m going to blame LeBron James," Smith said to the panel. "Now, I’ve sat here for months and I’ve applauded his greatness and all the things he had done and he has meant to the NBA, but I’ve said it and I’m going to be very consistent…The person who really is the provocateur to ruin the slam dunk contest is him."

MEHDI HASAN RIPS LEBRON JAMES OVER ISRAEL COMMENTS AT NBA ALL-STAR GAME

While Smith didn’t have any evidence as to why James ruined the contest, he’s simply saying that the all-time great never competing in the event is bad for it in general.

"He was a superstar who put on a dunk contest every night in the layup line, particularly when he knew there was momentum swelling for him to participate, and he never did. He even teased that he was going to participate one year."

Perhaps Smith is implying James’ lack of participation has led other NBA superstars to steer clear of the event. Gone are the days when fans get iconic dunk battles with players like Zach Levine and Aaron Gordon.

Mac McClung, who is currently on a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls, has been a big draw in recent seasons considering his show-stopping dunks that blew away the rest of the competition. He won three straight contests from 2023-25.

But the event on Saturday, which also featured James’ Lakers teammate, Jaxson Hayes, San Antonio Spurs’ Carter Bryant and Orland Magic’s Jase Richardson, the son of two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion Jason Richardson, was a hard watch.

"I didn’t think about the contest," he said. "I want to applaud Keshad Johnson for winning. Pat Riley standing up and applauding him…but we all know it was terrible because there was no star power. The reality is that we are going to bring it home to where the GOATS can get it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Of course, it’s not only James who could bring some big star power to the event. But what was once the event where Michael Jordan, Vince Carter, Dwight Howard and many others had to compete, it has turned into one where players of lesser status in the league try to make a name for themselves.

The last notable NBA All-Star to win the event was Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, who was playing for the Utah Jazz in 2018 when he took home the victory.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.