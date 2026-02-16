Dolphins to release star wide receiver Tyreek Hill: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyreek Hill is poised to be one of the most well-known names on the free-agent market in March as the Miami Dolphins plan to release the wide receiver, according to multiple reports.

The star wide receiver was among the players who don’t appear to fit the organization’s roster plans for the 2026 season. Miami is also reportedly set to release star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, offensive lineman James Daniels and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Hill, who will turn 32 on March 1, is recovering from a season-ending injury he suffered on Sept. 29 against the New York Jets. He needed surgery to repair significant damage to his left knee, including a torn ACL.

Miami acquired Hill in a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs before the start of the 2022 season. He signed a four-year extension reportedly worth up to $120 million. It made him the highest-paid player at his position at the time. The deal, which ran through the 2026 season, would have been a $51 million cap hit.

Hill was a standout player on the field despite rocky moments off the field.

He was an All-Pro in his first two seasons with the Dolphins. He played in 54 games and had 340 catches for 4,733 yards and 27 touchdowns. He didn’t have the same postseason success as he had with the Chiefs.

Off the field, Hill’s personal life drama caught headlines. He was also detained in an altercation with law enforcement outside Hard Rock Stadium in 2024.

He said in October he was undecided on whether he wanted to keep playing beyond the 2025 season.

"At the end of the day, I feel like that decision is based upon how I feel and where my mindset is at the moment," he said on the podcast of Terron Armstead, Hill’s former Dolphins teammate. "I’m happy with the career that I’ve had. I love playing football. I love it, but it takes a lot. It takes a lot on you mentally, it takes a lot on you physically.

"I’m at the point now where I need to have a conversation with mom, family, everybody. Wherever my mind is at the time, the decision will be made, but I know right now, I haven’t had time to live in the moment."

Miami’s front office underwent a change in the offseason. The team parted ways with Mike McDaniel and hired Jeff Hafley as its head coach. Jon-Eric Sullivan also replaced Chris Grier as the general manager.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.