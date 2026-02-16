American Elana Meyers Taylor finally captures gold medal at Winter Olympics, makes Team USA history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elana Meyers Taylor being an Olympic gold medalist is no longer a dream. It’s a reality.

One of the top American Winter Olympic athletes in Team USA history finally achieved a gold medal on Monday. It came in the women’s monobob competition at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, as she was just able to hang on to the top spot in the event.

Meyers Taylor put together a time of 59.51 to launch herself ahead of teammate Kailie Humphries for first place. The two still needed to await Germany’s Laura Nolte. They held their breath as Nolte lost just a few hundredths of a second on her run and finished in second place.

Meyers Taylor had a total time of 3:57.93. Nolte finished at 3:57.97. Humphries picked up a bronze medal with a time of 3:58.05.

It’s the first gold medal for Meyers Taylor. She tied Bonnie Blair as the most decorated female Winter Olympian in Team USA history. Both women have six total medals.

Meyers Taylor had been so close to getting gold multiple times. She won a silver medal in the monobob in 2022 in Beijing and had silver medals in the two-woman bobsled race in 2018 and 2014. Now, she can call herself an Olympic gold medalist.

Humphries earned her second Olympic medal. She won gold in 2022 in Beijing.

Team USA hasn’t found itself on the podium in too many winter events, but two more medals added to their total is something they will definitely take heading into the middle of the final week.