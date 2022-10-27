Michigan's Donovan Edwards appears to share antisemitic tweet

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards came under scrutiny on Thursday as it appeared he shared an antisemitic tweet featuring Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Several Twitter users screenshotted the tweet, which appeared to show Edwards’ retweet. The tweet read, "Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed."

The tweet featured Ye’s "Drink Champs" interview and Charlamagne tha God’s interview with a music executive.

It is unclear whether Edwards will face discipline. Michigan did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Over the course of the week, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown both separated from Ye’s Donda Sports agency over the remarks. Ye himself has lost most of his sneaker business with several sneaker giants.

Antonio Brown has been one of the few people to defend Ye.

RAMS' AARON DONALD LEAVES DONDA SPORTS AMID KANYE 'YE' WEST CONTROVERSY

Edwards, a sophomore, played in five games for the undefeated Wolverines this season. He has 307 rushing yards and four touchdowns as well as eight catches for 89 yards and a receiving score.

Michigan is set to play Michigan State as part of their long-standing in-state rivalry.

"We’re going to win; we’re going to win, and we’re going to leave them a no-mercy kind of deal," he said in a recent episode of the MGoBlue Podcast. "That’s what we want to do. We want to bring Paul [Bunyan] back. We know what we have to do this week. Everybody is laser focused, locked in."

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who is Jewish, spoke out about Ye’s comments earlier in the week. He was also one of the players who addressed Desean Jackson sharing antisemitic comments attributed to Adolph Hitler and praising Louis Farrakhan back in 2020.

"Mental health is a serious issue and needs to be at the forefront of the American dialogue," Edelman said on social media Wednesday. "It's also not an excuse for hate. Hate is a disease just like every other, except that words can spread it. Speak up, not down."