Tyreek Hill vows he's 'turned up and locked in' as Dolphins release him after 4 seasons

Tyreek Hill must find a new team in the NFL after the Miami Dolphins released the five-time All-Pro wide receiver on Monday.

Hill promises whatever team signs him is going to get someone "turned up and locked in."

Hill penned a lengthy Instagram caption on Monday following the Dolphins’ decision to let him go before the start of the 2026 season, as their new regime ushers in big changes already to the roster.

Other than Hill, the Dolphins are expected to release defensive end Bradley Chubb, offensive lineman James Daniels and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Hill, who will be 32 in March, was reminiscent in his post while looking forward to what the future holds.

"Every chapter in life has taught me something," Hill wrote on Instagram. "This one taught me leadership, resilience, and mostly gratitude. The love I have for this game is unexplainable. And right now, this off season, for the first time ever, The Cheetah is all the way turned up and locked in. Focused.

"The Cheetah don’t slow done. Ever. …So to everyone wondering what’s next…just wait on it. The Cheetah will be back...Born Again."

Hill also thanked the Dolphins organization, his teammates, the coaching staff and the fans for their time supporting him through his four seasons in Miami.

"From the moment I landed in Miami, I felt the Love. You believed in me. You pushed me. You celebrated with me. These past few years have been some of the most meaningful of my life and my career," he wrote.

"We built something special, together, for the city of Miami."

Hill is recovering from a season-ending injury he suffered on Sept. 29 against the New York Jets, needing surgery to repair significant damage to his left knee, which included a torn ACL.

Thus, Hill’s time in Miami came to a close after a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 immediately returned dividends in terms of his offensive production. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Hill finding quick chemistry, the latter had 1,710 yards on 119 receptions with seven touchdowns in his first season with the team.

Hill followed that up by leading the NFL in receiving yards (1,799) and receiving touchdowns (13) in 2023 to earn his eighth straight Pro Bowl nod.

He was certainly living up to the four-year extension he got from the Dolphins, which was reportedly worth up to $120 million. At the time, he was made the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

But, in 2026, Hill was set to be a whopping $51 million cap hit. So, it’s an easy decision for new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley to move on, giving them more room to improve the roster elsewhere.

It wasn’t all good for Hill in Miami, though, as off-the-field drama caught headlines as well. He was also detained in an altercation with law enforcement outside Hard Rock Stadium before a game in 2024.

It got to the point this season, after his injury, that he didn’t know what he wanted to do with his football future.

"At the end of the day, I feel like that decision is based upon how I feel and where my mindset is at the moment," he said on the podcast of Terron Armstead, Hill’s former Dolphins teammate. "I’m happy with the career that I’ve had. I love playing football. I love it, but it takes a lot. It takes a lot on you mentally, it takes a lot on you physically.

"I’m at the point now where I need to have a conversation with mom, family, everybody. Wherever my mind is at the time, the decision will be made, but I know right now, I haven’t had time to live in the moment."

Hill has made his decision now, and he’ll be looking forward to a free agency process.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

