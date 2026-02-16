Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

American Olympian disqualified from ski jumping competition over equipment issue

Belshaw competed in a few ski jumping events

Ryan Gaydos
American ski jumper Annika Belshaw was hit with a disqualification for a similar reason as Austria’s Daniel Tschofenig was at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Belshaw was disqualified from the women’s large hill competition for having skis that were too long. Officials determined that her ski length was 1 centimeter over the correct size. She was set to compete in the finals after making it past the qualifying round.

Annika Belshaw soars

Annika Belshaw, of the United States, soars through the air during her trial jump of the ski jumping women's large hill individual at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.  (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

But her hopes of possibly getting to the podium were dashed.

Norway’s Anna Odine Strom and Eirin Maria Kvandal picked up gold and silver medals respectively. Slovenia’s Nika Prevc got the bronze medal.

Belshaw, 23, was competing in her first Olympic Games. She was named the 2022 Ski Jumping Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Ski and Snowboard federation. She competed in the normal hill competition and finished in 21st.

Annika Belshaw looks on

Annika Belshaw, of the United States, walks away after her final round jump of the ski jumping women's large hill individual at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.  (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The U.S. also finished in seventh place in the mixed team normal hill event.

A similar incident occurred with Tschofenig.

The Austrian star was disqualified from the event as his boots didn’t meet Olympic requirements. His boots were four millimeters over the standard.

Annika Belshaw hits the brakes

Annika Belshaw, of the United States, brakes in the finish area during her first round jump of the ski jumping women's normal hill individual, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.  (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

"I used new shoes in training, which, by the way, I wasn't very happy with, but I kept them," he told AFP. "Unfortunately, I was naive and didn't check the sizes. That was incredibly stupid of me."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

