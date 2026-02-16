Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

Team USA women's hockey shuts out Sweden, moves to gold medal game at Winter Olympics

US will face either Canada or Switzerland in the final

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA women’s ice hockey will have a shot at a gold medal as they defeated Sweden in the semifinals of the 2026 Winter Olympics on Monday.

American goaltender Aerin Frankel picked up another shutout as Team USA defeated the Swedes, 5-0. Frankel has not allowed a goal since the team’s 5-1 win in their opening matchup against the Czech Republic. Since then, Team USA has been firing on all cylinders.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Team USA celebrates

Team United States celebrates after their win over Sweden in a women's ice hockey semifinal match at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Cayla Barnes put the U.S. on the board in the first period. She scored on assists from Kelly Pannek and Lee Stecklein. The game opened up in the second period as the U.S. kept berating the net and got the puck behind the opposing netminder.

Tyler Heise, Abbey Murphy, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Hayley Scamurra each put a goal into the back of the net in the second period. The U.S. didn’t score in the third, but didn’t have to.

SIMONE BILES' NFL HUSBAND SAYS HE WAS NEARLY ROBBED WHILE IN ITALY FOR WINTER OLYMPICS

Hayley Scamurra celebrates a goal

United States' Hayley Scamurra, center, celebrates with Tessa Janecke (22) and Britta Curl (17) after Samurra scored against Sweden during the second period of a women's ice hockey semifinal match at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Frankel made 23 saves in the win.

The U.S. went through group play only allowing one goal and have outscored their opponents in the knockout stage 11-0. The Americans will face the winner of Canada and Switzerland for the gold medal.

Team USA already defeated both teams in group play, 5-0 in each game.

Taylor Heise celebrates a goal

United States' Taylor Heise (27) joins the celebration after Abbey Murphy, third from left, scored a goal against Sweden during the second period of a women's ice hockey semifinal match at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Americans will seek to avenge a disappointing end to the 2022 Beijing Olympics that saw them lose to Canada in the gold medal game. The U.S. women’s hockey team has two gold medals since making their first Olympic appearance in 1998. The wins came in 1998 and 2018.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue