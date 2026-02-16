Team USA women's hockey shuts out Sweden, moves to gold medal game at Winter Olympics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA women’s ice hockey will have a shot at a gold medal as they defeated Sweden in the semifinals of the 2026 Winter Olympics on Monday.

American goaltender Aerin Frankel picked up another shutout as Team USA defeated the Swedes, 5-0. Frankel has not allowed a goal since the team’s 5-1 win in their opening matchup against the Czech Republic. Since then, Team USA has been firing on all cylinders.

Cayla Barnes put the U.S. on the board in the first period. She scored on assists from Kelly Pannek and Lee Stecklein. The game opened up in the second period as the U.S. kept berating the net and got the puck behind the opposing netminder.

Tyler Heise, Abbey Murphy, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Hayley Scamurra each put a goal into the back of the net in the second period. The U.S. didn’t score in the third, but didn’t have to.

Frankel made 23 saves in the win.

The U.S. went through group play only allowing one goal and have outscored their opponents in the knockout stage 11-0. The Americans will face the winner of Canada and Switzerland for the gold medal.

Team USA already defeated both teams in group play, 5-0 in each game.

The Americans will seek to avenge a disappointing end to the 2022 Beijing Olympics that saw them lose to Canada in the gold medal game. The U.S. women’s hockey team has two gold medals since making their first Olympic appearance in 1998. The wins came in 1998 and 2018.