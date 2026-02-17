NBA legend Patrick Ewing grateful for parents bringing him to US, helping him achieve his dreams

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBA legend Patrick Ewing said Monday he’s trying to help kids take advantage of the opportunities given to them, no matter how big or small they may seem.

Ewing was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and moved to the United States before he was a teenager. He told FOX 5 NY that he’s grateful for his parents for moving to the U.S., which helped him achieve wild success.

While at an event for Kipp Charter Schools in New York, he said it was "great" for children in the area to have an event like the Kipp Cup basketball tournament.

"I think it’s great. I’m from Jamaica … There’s a lot of Black and Brown people who have moved here to this country and have done extremely well. I thank my mom and dad every time I go to their grave for bringing me to this country and for me to be able to achieve the dreams that I was able to dream," he told the station.

"Those are the kinds of things I try to echo to these kids. No matter where they’re from, they may be immigrants, they may be American or born here, it’s about the opportunity. When given an opportunity, you take advantage of it. When you have a passion for something, make sure you put the work in. Don’t let anybody tell you that you cannot do it. Once upon a time somebody told me that I wasn’t going to be able to do it and if I had listened to that person, I wouldn’t have been what I became."

Ewing got to play collegiate basketball at Georgetown before the New York Knicks selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 1985 NBA Draft.

He was an 11-time All-Star with the Knicks, only missing the honor during the 1986-87 season. He ended his career playing for the Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic.

Ewing averaged 21 points and 9.8 rebounds during his Hall of Fame career.