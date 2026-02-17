Expand / Collapse search
New York Knicks

NBA legend Patrick Ewing grateful for parents bringing him to US, helping him achieve his dreams

Ewing was brought to the US from Jamaica when he was young

Ryan Gaydos
NBA legend Patrick Ewing said Monday he’s trying to help kids take advantage of the opportunities given to them, no matter how big or small they may seem.

Ewing was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and moved to the United States before he was a teenager. He told FOX 5 NY that he’s grateful for his parents for moving to the U.S., which helped him achieve wild success.

Patrick Ewing talks to a Suns staffer

New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing is pictured before a game between the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 17, 2026. (John Jones/Imagn Images)

While at an event for Kipp Charter Schools in New York, he said it was "great" for children in the area to have an event like the Kipp Cup basketball tournament.

"I think it’s great. I’m from Jamaica … There’s a lot of Black and Brown people who have moved here to this country and have done extremely well. I thank my mom and dad every time I go to their grave for bringing me to this country and for me to be able to achieve the dreams that I was able to dream," he told the station.

Patrick Ewing plays for Georgetown

Georgetown Hoyas center Patrick Ewing (33) on the court against the Kentucky Wildcats during the semifinals of the 1984 Men's Final Four at the Kingdome on March 31, 1984. (Malcolm Emmons/USA TODAY Sports)

"Those are the kinds of things I try to echo to these kids. No matter where they’re from, they may be immigrants, they may be American or born here, it’s about the opportunity. When given an opportunity, you take advantage of it. When you have a passion for something, make sure you put the work in. Don’t let anybody tell you that you cannot do it. Once upon a time somebody told me that I wasn’t going to be able to do it and if I had listened to that person, I wouldn’t have been what I became."

Ewing got to play collegiate basketball at Georgetown before the New York Knicks selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 1985 NBA Draft.

He was an 11-time All-Star with the Knicks, only missing the honor during the 1986-87 season. He ended his career playing for the Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic.

Patrick Ewing playing for the Knicks

New York Knicks star Patrick Ewing (33) pointing during game vs Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 1995. (Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated via Getty Image)

Ewing averaged 21 points and 9.8 rebounds during his Hall of Fame career.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

