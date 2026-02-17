American figure skater Isabeau Levito having blast at Olympic village: 'You can't evict me'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Olympic figure skater Isabeau Levito is set to take the ice on Tuesday for women’s singles competition with fellow teammates Amber Glenn and Alysa Liu.

Levito spoke to reporters days before she was set to take the ice at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games and expressed how much fun she was having while at the Olympic village in Italy.

"I spend every night in the village," she told NBC. "It’s been everything and more, and you can’t evict me," she said. "I don’t think there’s anything not to enjoy. I haven’t even got to compete yet and I feel like my experience is already complete. Not complete, but I’m having a blast. The best time."

Levito will compete in the short program before the free skate later in the week.

"I feel really good. I feel very trained," she added. "I’m very excited. I feel like I’m in a really good spot. I’m really excited to soak this all in."

Levito, Glenn and Liu are known collectively as the "Blade Angels," which is an homage to "Charlie Angels" after rejecting other suggestions like the "Powerpuff Girls" and "Babes of Glory."

The 18-year-old was born in Philadelphia but hails from Mount Holly, New Jersey. This year’s Olympics are her first appearance.

She took home the gold in women’s singles in the 2023 U.S. Championships. She picked up silvers in the 2024 World Championships and the 2022-23 Grand Prix Final.

Glenn and Liu already took home gold medals in the team event. The trio hope to add to the Olympic totals by the end of the week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.