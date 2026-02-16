WNBA star Sophie Cunningham explains why Los Angeles doesn't appeal to her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham shared her thoughts about the city of Los Angeles in a video posted to social media on Sunday.

Cunningham, who is on the Indiana Fever, expressed why she isn’t the biggest fan of Los Angeles. She suggested that most of her dismay stemmed from the personalities she came across while she was out there.

"So, I promise you I’m not being judgmental because I think there’s a place for legit everyone, and some people thrive in different areas. I don’t think I’m an LA girl," she said in a video. "Like, at all. It’s just weird. People don’t dance. People don’t even like say, ‘Hi.’ They have no personalities. They have no personalities and they all look the same. It’s weird. Please tell me that’s not weird.

"All these personalities you see on like Instagram and TikTok, all these famous influencers, I like how they found a space where they can feel like themselves and gain confidence online, but if you can’t speak to people or look people in the eye, like in person … is that not weird? Am I weird? I mean I know I’m weird, but like, people get so used to talking into their phones."

Cunningham then signed off with some advice to those in the celebrity and social media influencer space.

"Talk to someone in person. And look like yourself."

Cunningham is hoping to begin gearing up for the 2026 WNBA season. The players and the league are still locked in a bitter labor battle.

For now, some players are competing in Unrivaled.