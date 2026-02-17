Olympic hockey player suspended for rest of Games after fight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The French hockey player who fought Canadian star Tom Wilson during their qualification round matchup at the Winter Olympics was suspended for the rest of the Games on Monday.

Pierre Crinon will not play Tuesday against Germany as France’s hockey federation determined that the defenseman’s actions were against its values. Furthermore, Crinon will not be able to play should France make it further than the qualification round.

"The provocative behavior of Pierre Crinon when he left the ice, even though he had just been excluded from the match for a fight, constitutes a clear violation of the Olympic spirit and also undermines the values of our sport," the French Ice Hockey Federation (FFHG) said, via Reuters.

"The decision was therefore taken, in full alignment with the French National Olympic and Sports Committee, not to allow his participation in the next match/matches of the Olympic tournament."

The two men fought with about seven minutes left to play in the match that Canada won 10-2. Both players were ejected from the game as Olympic rules don’t have five-minute major penalties for fighting. Wilson appeared to seek some payback for teammate Nathan MacKinnon taking a hard hit earlier in the game.

Crinon hit MacKinnon in the jaw and was given a two-minute penalty.

France is currently without any points through their first matches in the Olympics.

Canada is set to play Wednesday in the quarterfinals against the Czech Republic or Denmark.

