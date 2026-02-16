Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Browns safety Ronnie Hickman assaulted at New York City hotel, team says

Hickman, who had a breakout season in 2025, suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman was assaulted by a crew of individuals inside a New York City hotel lobby early Monday morning, the team said.

"Safety Ronnie Hickman was a victim of assault early Monday morning at a New York City hotel," a Browns spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Ronnie was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital after the incident, was later released, and is home resting with his family."

Authorities told the New York Post that the incident occurred in the lobby of the SIXTY LES hotel on Allen Street around 4:30 a.m. ET, where Hickman was approached by four individuals and a dispute ensued.

Ronnie Hickman reacts to crowd

Safety Ronnie Hickman of the Cleveland Browns celebrates during player introductions before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field on Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio.  (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Police are now investigating what led to the 24-year-old New Jersey native being attacked, and if being a professional football player is a factor.

The Post added that the suspects hit him and then fled the scene.

Hickman was in stable condition after the assault, and was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was released later on Monday.

Hickman, who went undrafted out of Ohio State, is coming off a breakout season with the Browns after starting all 17 games.

Ronnie Hickman runs on field

Ronnie Hickman of the Cleveland Browns runs during an AFC wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Jan. 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

While Cleveland finished the year 5-12, their defense was a formidable unit, and Hickman came out with career highs in tackles (103), passes defended (seven) and interceptions (two).

Hickman made his NFL debut during the 2023 season after joining Cleveland following the draft. He had a pick-six in his 10 games that season, as well as 25 combined tackles.

Hickman has a big offseason ahead, too, as he is a restricted free agent with the Browns.

Ronnie Hickman reacts to play

Ronnie Hickman Jr. of the Cleveland Browns defends in coverage during an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Cleveland has the option to place one of four tenders on Hickman, which allows them to match an offer sheet from another team that may want to sign him.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

