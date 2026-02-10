Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Meet the 2026 US Olympic medalists: PHOTOS

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy officially kicked off last week. Check out which Team USA athletes are taking home medals.

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
  • Jacqueline Wiles and Paula Moltzan pose
    Image 1 of 8

    United States' Jacqueline Wiles, left, and teammate Paula Moltzan show their bronze medals in the alpine skiing women’s team combined race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb. 10, 2026. (Andy Wong/AP Photo)

  • Alex Hall holds flag
    Image 2 of 8

    Silver medalist United States' Alex Hall holds an American flag after the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Livigno, Italy, on Feb. 10, 2026. (Gregory Bull/AP Photo)

  • Ben Ogden poses with silver medal
    Image 3 of 8

    Ben Ogden, of the United States, poses after winning the silver medal in the cross-country skiing men's sprint classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Tesero, Italy, on Feb. 10, 2026. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo)

  • Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, Ilia Malinin
    Image 4 of 8

    Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, and Ilia Malinin of Team USA react after receiving their gold medals for the figure skating team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.  (Ashley Landis/AP Photo)

  • Danny O'Shea and Ellie Kam celebrate
    Image 5 of 8

    Danny O'Shea and Ellie Kam of Team USA react after receiving their gold medals for the figure skating team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 8, 2026. (Ashley Landis/AP Photo)

  • Amber Glenn
    Image 6 of 8

    Team USA's Amber Glenn celebrates with her gold medal after the figure skating team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 8, 2026. (Ashley Landis/AP Photo)

  • Madison Chock and Evan Bates pose
    Image 7 of 8

    Team USA's Madison Chock and Evan Bates pose with their gold medals after winning the figure skating team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 8, 2026. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo)

  • Breezy Johnson's celebrates
    Image 8 of 8

    United States' Breezy Johnson, center, who won the gold medal in the alpine skiing women's downhill race, celebrates on the podium with silver medalist Germany's Emma Aicher, left, and bronze medalist Italy's Sofia Goggia at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb. 8, 2026. (Andy Wong/AP Photo)

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

