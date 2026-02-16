Ex-NFL Pro Bowl lineman Tre' Johnson dead at 54

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tre’ Johnson, a former NFL offensive lineman who was selected to one Pro Bowl over the course of his nine-year career, has died, his family said. He was 54.

Johnson’s wife, Irene, wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday that he had died unexpectedly during a family trip.

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my husband, Tre’ Johnson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly ... during a brief family trip," she wrote. "His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock."

The New York native was a standout at Temple before he was chosen by the Washington Redskins in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft. He played 14 games in his rookie year as he competed to become the team’s starter.

He was moved from tackle to guard in his second season and played at the position for the rest of his career. He had two stints with the Redskins and played three games for the Cleveland Browns in between them. Johnson was in the NFL from 1994 to 2002.

Johnson was named to the Pro Bowl in 1999 and was a Second Team All-Pro selection.

He became a high school history teacher at the Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland, once his NFL career was over. His wife said Johnson took a leave of absence after recent health issues.

