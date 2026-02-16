Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders

Ex-NFL Pro Bowl lineman Tre' Johnson dead at 54

Johnson played in the NFL for nine years between the Redskins and Browns

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Tre’ Johnson, a former NFL offensive lineman who was selected to one Pro Bowl over the course of his nine-year career, has died, his family said. He was 54.

Johnson’s wife, Irene, wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday that he had died unexpectedly during a family trip.

Tre' Johnson on the sidelines

Tre' Johnson #77 of the Washington Redskins on the sidelines during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 10, 2002  at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my husband, Tre’ Johnson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly ... during a brief family trip," she wrote. "His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock."

The New York native was a standout at Temple before he was chosen by the Washington Redskins in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft. He played 14 games in his rookie year as he competed to become the team’s starter.

Tre' Johnson takes on the EAgles

Tre' Johnson #77 of the Washington Redskins blocks against defensive lineman Andy Harmon #91 of the Philadelphia Eagles during a game at Veterans Stadium on Oct. 8, 1995 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

He was moved from tackle to guard in his second season and played at the position for the rest of his career. He had two stints with the Redskins and played three games for the Cleveland Browns in between them. Johnson was in the NFL from 1994 to 2002.

Johnson was named to the Pro Bowl in 1999 and was a Second Team All-Pro selection.

Tre' Johnson on the ground

Washington Redskins' Tre Johnson (77) injures his leg in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Landover, Maryland, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2000. (AP Photo/Stephen J. Boitano, File)

He became a high school history teacher at the Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland, once his NFL career was over. His wife said Johnson took a leave of absence after recent health issues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

