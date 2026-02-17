Lindsey Vonn shares she hasn't been able to stand for 'over a week' after Olympic crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Olympian Lindsey Vonn shared Monday that she hasn’t been able to stand on her own two feet in over a week, but was glad to be back in the United States.

Vonn suffered immense Olympic heartbreak on Feb. 8 when she broke her leg in a hard crash in alpine skiing women’s downhill earlier in the 2026 Milan Cortina Games. She attempted to power through a ruptured ACL to make the podium, but the latest injury set her farther back.

She had since revealed that she underwent multiple surgeries to repair the leg. She said she’ll likely need more surgery back in the U.S.

"Haven’t stood on my feet in over a week… been in a hospital bed immobile since my race. And although I’m not yet able to stand, being back on home soil feels amazing," she wrote in a post on X.

"Huge thank you to everyone in Italy for taking good care of me."

Vonn, 41, needed to be airlifted off an Italian mountain in a scary scene during her downhill competition.

Officials at an Italian hospital where Vonn was rushed after the crash said she underwent surgery to "stabilize a fracture reported in her left leg." Vonn had said she suffered a "complex tibia fracture that is currently stable but will require multiple surgeries to fix properly."

Before the Games began, many wondered how Vonn would ski on her ruptured ACL, but she was determined to attempt to medal in her signature event. Her runs on Friday and Saturday went fine, but she lost control a few seconds into her run, and things got very serious afterward.

Vonn said last week she had no regrets about her decision to race.

"While yesterday did not end the way I had hoped, and despite the intense physical pain it caused, I have no regrets. Standing in the starting gate yesterday was an incredible feeling that I will never forget," she wrote in a separate Instagram post. "Knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself. I also knew that racing was a risk. It always was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport.

"And similar to ski racing, we take risks in life. We dream. We love. We jump. And sometimes we fall. Sometimes our hearts are broken. Sometimes we don’t achieve the dreams we know we could have. But that is also the beauty of life; we can try.

"I tried. I dreamt. I jumped."

Fox News’ Scott Thompson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.