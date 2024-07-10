Lou Holtz makes stance on non-US citizens voting in elections clear

College football coaching legend Lou Holtz offered his thoughts about the idea of non-American citizens voting in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Holtz made his remarks Monday on social media days after House Democrats launched an effort to vote against a Republican-backed bill that would require voters to provide proof of citizenship to cast ballots in federal elections.

Republicans are pushing the passage of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which would amend the National Voter Registration Act and require states to obtain proof of citizenship from voters for federal elections, as well as purge noncitizens from voter rolls.

Democratic leadership is urging its House members to vote against the bill in the lead-up to the vote, saying it would place "an extreme burden [on] countless Americans" in order to vote.

Holtz made his stance clear in a video posted to X.

"I’m one of these individuals that no matter what’s going on, I want to be part of it. When I go to a wedding, I want to be the grom. I go to a funeral, I want to be the corpse. The list goes on and on. I got to a banquet, I want to be the speaker," he said.

"That’s why I’m going to stick my two thoughts about what’s going on in this country. This is about you can have a vote without being a citizen, that’s wrong. I don’t care how you twist it or turn it, nobody in this country should stand for that. That’s not the right thing to do.

"You win the election fair and square, that’s great, but we aren’t gonna have non-citizens vote. That’s just my thought and for anybody to say that’s OK, that’s hypocritical."

The bill could be voted on later this week.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called anyone who opposed the bill "traitors."

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.