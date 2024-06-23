Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz rips trans participation in women's sports

Holtz made his post on the anniversary of Title IX

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Biden's Title IX law hits another roadblock in 6 new states Video

Biden's Title IX law hits another roadblock in 6 new states

OutKick contributor Riley Gains and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares react to federal judges blocking President Biden's new Title IX rules in 10 states on 'America Reports.'

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz made his stance on transgender athletes’ participation in women’s sports very clear on Sunday.

Holtz fired off a post on X on the anniversary of Title IX.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lou Holtz in 2022

Lou Holtz, former Notre Dame football coach, addresses the America First Policy Institute's America First Agenda Summit on July 26, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"I was happy when Title IX came out," the former Notre Dame coach wrote. "But here we are, many years later, and now we can’t even ensure women competing against women. 

"It’s crazy!"

Title IX was originally published on June 23, 1972. The law prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools and other education programs that receive funding from the federal government.

"No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance," Title IX stated.

Lou Holtz in 1990

Lou Holtz of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during an NCAA football game. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

TRANSGENDER ATHLETE COMPLAINS ABOUT LACK OF SPORTSMANSHIP FROM FELLOW RUNNERS AFTER WINNING GIRLS STATE TITLE

Recently, the Biden administration unveiled new Title IX rules zeroing in on safeguarding LGBTQ+ students and changing the ways in which sexual harassment and assault claims are adjudicated on campus.

The new rules stopped short on barring transgender athletes from competing against females in women’s sports.

Last week, a U.S. district court in Kentucky ordered the implementation of the Biden administration’s new Title IX protections halted after a West Virginia girl and a Christian Educators Association International sued over a transgender teen competing on a middle school team. The new injunction applies to Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Virginia and West Virginia.

President Joe Biden

President Biden delivers remarks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A federal judge blocked Biden’s Title IX rule in Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Idaho a week prior.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.