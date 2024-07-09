Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy makes ‘business’ decision to not suspended star running back after DUI arrest

Perhaps if Ollie Gordon II wasn't the FBS' leading rusher last year, he might be punished by his head coach following his DUI arrest late last month.

However, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy says Gordon will not be suspended, because that is what is "best for Oklahoma State football."

Gundy admitted that the decision not to punish Gordon was strictly business.

"I might make him carry the ball 50 times in the first game, but he’s going to play. We have 68 employees in our building and 139 other players," Gundy said Tuesday at Big 12 Media Day. "My job now in the business world that we’re in is to make decisions for everybody.

"We’re in a time where [players] are essentially employees… and make lots of money to play this game. It’s a lot different than it was five years ago."

Gundy also said that Gordon will "face the music" from the media and the public, which is "enough" punishment anyway.

"Your punishment is going to be facing the facts. That’s why we brought him here today. I said, ‘You’re not going into hiding. You’re going to face the music. You’re going to have to stand up, talk to people and answer questions. And hopefully, more than football, you can learn from the situation you’ve been in.’ Because if not, we have a real issue."

"He's on a shorter leash right now, unfortunately," Gundy added. "Because I understand young people, we all make mistakes. If we don't learn from those, then it's not really good. We've had several conversations. We'll have more over the next month. I think that he understands how serious that situation was. Hopefully he can learn from it and move forward."

Gordon faced charges of DUI under 21 years of age, transporting an open container of alcohol, failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and speeding.

"I am deeply sorry for the sections that led to my arrest on June 30th," Gordon said in a statement posted on his Instagram. "I sincerely apologize to my family, everyone in our program, including our players, Coach Gundy, the staff, Oklahoma State University, and our fans.

"Regardless of the outcome of this pending investigation, I did not uphold the values I have for myself and the values of the OSU football program. I am committed to learning and growing from this mistake and I will work to earn back the trust of those who I have disappointed. Thank you."

Gordon was the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2023 and was an All-American for the first time in his career after rushing for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

