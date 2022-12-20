Expand / Collapse search
Lionel Messi's World Cup social media post breaks record for most likes

Messi broke five other Guinness World Records with his World Cup performance

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Lionel Messi’s historic World Cup run just reached another milestone this week.

The international superstar was awarded the Golden Ball for his game-winning performance in Argentina’s victory over France on Sunday, becoming the only player ever to win the coveted award twice.

Argentina's Lionel Messi waves after receiving the Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament at the end of the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Messi took to Instagram the next day to share snaps of the lifetime achievement, but in doing so, he reached another first.

LIONEL MESSI WINS GOLDEN BALL AS ARGENTINA SUPERSTAR MAKES HISTORY 

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Messi’s post became the most-liked Instagram post in history with 58 million likes, which as of Tuesday afternoon had reached more than 65 million likes.

Lionel Messi of Argentina with the World Cup trophy during the FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022, in Lusail, Qatar. (ANP via Getty Images)

"WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!" Messi wrote in the post via USA Today. "I dreamed of this so many times, I wished for this so much I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it."

The previous record for most-liked post was set in 2019 and was an image of an egg with 55.7 million likes. The record before that was held by Kylie Jenner who posted a photo of her newborn daughter, Stormi, in 2018 and received more than 18 million likes.

Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi of Argentina with the World Cup trophy after the FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022, in Lusail, Qatar.

Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi of Argentina with the World Cup trophy after the FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022, in Lusail, Qatar. (ANP via Getty Images)

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Messi set five other records with his World Cup performance, including most FIFA World Cup matches played in by a player (26) and most FIFA World Cup appearances as captain (19).

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.