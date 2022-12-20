Lionel Messi's World Cup social media post breaks record for most likes

Lionel Messi’s historic World Cup run just reached another milestone this week.

The international superstar was awarded the Golden Ball for his game-winning performance in Argentina’s victory over France on Sunday, becoming the only player ever to win the coveted award twice.

Messi took to Instagram the next day to share snaps of the lifetime achievement, but in doing so, he reached another first.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Messi’s post became the most-liked Instagram post in history with 58 million likes, which as of Tuesday afternoon had reached more than 65 million likes.

"WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!" Messi wrote in the post via USA Today. "I dreamed of this so many times, I wished for this so much I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it."

The previous record for most-liked post was set in 2019 and was an image of an egg with 55.7 million likes. The record before that was held by Kylie Jenner who posted a photo of her newborn daughter, Stormi, in 2018 and received more than 18 million likes.

