Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball as Argentina superstar makes history

Lionel Messi led Argentina to a World Cup win over France on Sunday and made history doing it.

Messi was awarded the Golden Ball for being the most outstanding player of the World Cup. Messi had two goals and converted on a penalty to lift Argentina to the win. It’s the second time he’s won the award and became the only player to ever accomplish the feat.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Messi’s first goal came in the first half and he got Argentina on the ball early. France was penalized inside the box and it came down to the legendary soccer player to put his squad up 1-0 in the biggest game in sports. Messi converted and got his teammates up 1-0 early.

With the goal, Messi became the first player in a men’s World Cup to score in the Round of 16, quarterfinal, semifinal and final. Though he finished behind France’s Kylian Mbappe for the Golden Boot, Messi’s conversion gave Argentina some major momentum.

ARGENTINA DEFEATS FRANCE IN PENALTIES TO WIN WORLD CUP

Angel Di Maria put Argentina up 2-0 at halftime. France stormed back thanks to Mbappe and forced extra time. Messi scored in extra time but the squad couldn’t hold off another Mbappe goal.

Both Messi and Mbappe scored in the penalty shootout but it was Argentina that got a clutch stop and a miss to seal the deal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was Argentina’s third World Cup title.