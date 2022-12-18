Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The World Cup
Published

Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball as Argentina superstar makes history

Lionel Messi secured his spot as the GOAT, according to some fans

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to a World Cup win over France on Sunday and made history doing it.

Messi was awarded the Golden Ball for being the most outstanding player of the World Cup. Messi had two goals and converted on a penalty to lift Argentina to the win. It’s the second time he’s won the award and became the only player to ever accomplish the feat.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Argentina's Lionel Messi holds best player of the tournament trophy as he touches the World Cup trophy at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

Argentina's Lionel Messi holds best player of the tournament trophy as he touches the World Cup trophy at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Messi’s first goal came in the first half and he got Argentina on the ball early. France was penalized inside the box and it came down to the legendary soccer player to put his squad up 1-0 in the biggest game in sports. Messi converted and got his teammates up 1-0 early.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after the World Cup final match against France in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after the World Cup final match against France in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

With the goal, Messi became the first player in a men’s World Cup to score in the Round of 16, quarterfinal, semifinal and final. Though he finished behind France’s Kylian Mbappe for the Golden Boot, Messi’s conversion gave Argentina some major momentum.

ARGENTINA DEFEATS FRANCE IN PENALTIES TO WIN WORLD CUP

Angel Di Maria put Argentina up 2-0 at halftime. France stormed back thanks to Mbappe and forced extra time. Messi scored in extra time but the squad couldn’t hold off another Mbappe goal.

Both Messi and Mbappe scored in the penalty shootout but it was Argentina that got a clutch stop and a miss to seal the deal.

Lionel Messi waves after receiving the Golden Ball award at the end of the World Cup final match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

Lionel Messi waves after receiving the Golden Ball award at the end of the World Cup final match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was Argentina’s third World Cup title.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings