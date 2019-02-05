Egg that beat Kylie Jenner for most-liked Instagram photo cracks open, revealing its true purpose

The egg that famously beat Kylie Jenner for the most-liked photo on Instagram has finally cracked, revealing its true purpose.

Posted to the account world_record_egg by the "Egg Gang" on Jan. 4, the egg quickly racked up more than 18 million likes to beat Jenner’s record. As of Tuesday, the egg image had more than 52 million likes.

Subsequent images posted to the account showed cracks appearing on the egg’s shell. A video that shows the egg cracking open was posted Monday. “Phew! I feel so much better now,” explains a message that accompanies the post. “If you’re feeling the pressure, visit talkingegg.info to find out more.”

The Talkingegg.info website contains links to mental sites around the world, including Mental Health America and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the U.S.

The video first appeared on Hulu Sunday, according to the BBC, which reports that the streaming service airing the video as part of its Super Bowl coverage.

A British advertising executive claims that he created the viral phenomenon in an attempt to garner as many likes as possible, the BBC reports.

At some point, a decision was made to harness the account to highlight mental health issues.

On Sunday, Mental Health America tweeted that the egg’s creators contacted the organization about being included in the video.

“We actually didn’t develop #TalkingEgg! They reached out to us,” said Mental Health America.

