John Cena electrifies WWE fans in final 'Monday Night Raw' appearance

It felt like Game 7.

There was a palpable buzz in the air at Madison Square Garden. Fans from all over the U.S. packed the "World’s Most Famous Arena" to catch a glimpse of a legend one final time.

His music hit and their time was now.

John Cena came out for his final scheduled "Monday Night Raw" appearance of his WWE career. The New York crowd nearly blew the roof off the building. The new intercontinental champ was here. As he tried to swim around the raucous "Thank you Cena!" chants, he addressed the crowd.

"Y’all got it twisted. It’s New York City that makes or breaks careers," Cena said. "And at the end of mine, I look around and see people as far as the eye could see. Thank you, New York City.

"What a night. Madison Square Garden has allowed me to step on the stage in these hallowed halls for 23 years. Tonight, there’s a little bit of extra enthusiasm in the air because tonight is the last time that we could talk together – at Madison Square Garden and on ‘Monday Night Raw.’ Bittersweet moment for some. It is a very important moment for me."

Dominik Mysterio interrupted Cena and demanded a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship – the title Cena won from him last week to become a Grand Slam champion.

Mysterio didn’t want to throw down in New York. Instead, he challenged Cena to the title match at Survivor Series: WarGames on Nov. 29. Like Cena won the title near his hometown last week, Mysterio will be looking to recapture the championship in his hometown of San Diego.

JOHN CENA ADDS ONE MORE IMPRESSIVE ACCOLADE TO WWE RESUME

Cena didn’t leave MSG without a fight. Mysterio brought his Judgment Day pals out to get an advantage, but Cena had some buddies of his own in his corner. Sheamus and Rey Mysterio came out to join him for a six-man tag match.

The WWE legends took care of the heel faction as Cena pinned JD McDonagh.

Cena, Sheamus and Mysterio walked back up the ramp to say farewell to the New York City crowd. Some fans, who have watched the entire career of the 17-time WWE champion, were left wondering, "Where did the last 23 years go?"

Meanwhile, two more matches moved WWE wrestlers forward in the Last Time is Now Tournament.

Solo Sikoa defeated a returning Dolph Ziggler and Gunther made Je’Von Evans submit.

Cena has two more scheduled dates left on his docket. He will be at WarGames and Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 13.