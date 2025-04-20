Dominik Mysterio crafts epic WrestleMania moment with Intercontinental Championship victory

Dominik Mysterio etched his name in the WrestleMania history books on Sunday night.

Mysterio defeated Finn Balor, Penta and Bron Breakker in a fatal four-way match to win the Intercontinental Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The match started like a car wreck. Penta somersaulted over the ropes to hit Mysterio and Balor. Breakker then jumped onto Balor’s back to punch Penta in the head. Breakker was the target of all of his opponents all match long as he was the champion and the strongest one in the ring.

Penta’s acrobatics gave him and advantage – at least in the short term. Breakker’s ability to recover quick was crucial. He put Penta and Balor into a German suplex in one of the top moments of the match early.

Breakker’s miss on Penta left the door open for Mysterio to take control. In shades of Eddie Guerrero, he put Penta through a series of suplexes with help from his Judgment Day stablemate Balor. Doing that to Breakker was not going to be easy.

Breakker countered and suplexed both Balor and Mysterio simultaneously. The straps were off. Breakker nailed Balor with a Frankensteiner but got caught taking too much time. It was Mysterio and Balor left in the ring.

JEY USO WELCOMES WWE FANS TO 'YEET ERA' AFTER WRESTLEMANIA 41 WIN

Mysterio thought he could sneak a 619 on Balor but was countered. Balor stomped Mysterio, seemingly signaling a forthcoming break-up of the two longtime partners.

Carlito, the third member of the Judgment Day, got involved in the match as he tried to help his friends out. He interfered with Breakker and Penta. But Breakker got his revenge.

Carlito stood on one of the announce tables and across from him was Breakker. The son of the legendary Rick Steiner then speared Carlito through the table.

Breakker speared Penta but Mysterio came back and hit the 619. Balor interfered with Mysterio’s frog splash attempt and it appeared he was on the verge of winning the match.

As Balor tried to pin Breakker, Mysterio was on the top rope and hit the frog splash on top of him. Mysterio pinned Balor and picked up the incredible win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s Mysterio’s first Intercontinental Championship reign and first main-roster singles title. He received a curtain call before going into the back.