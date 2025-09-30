Expand / Collapse search
WWE

John Cena's final WWE match to take place at Saturday Night's Main Event in December

Cena will take on AJ Styles at Crown Jewel

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
John Cena’s final WWE match will take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 13 in Washington, the company solidified on Tuesday.

The event will take place at the Capital One Arena, ending a pro wrestling era that saw him win WWE world championships 17 times – including the record-setter at WrestleMania 41.

John Cena on Raw

John Cena makes his way to the ring during "Monday Night RAW" at Mass Mutual Center on Sept. 15, 2025 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

"John’s contributions to WWE are immeasurable. There are no words that can truly relay how much he means to this business," WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque said in a press release. "Together with our partners at Events DC and Capital One Arena, we look forward to honoring his legacy and delivering an unforgettable send-off for both John and the WWE Universe."

WWE said tickets for Cena’s final match will go on sale on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. ET. Ticketmaster will have a presale event to purchase tickets on Oct. 15.

WWE also partnered with ghostwrite to release an exclusive collective toy featuring Cena. The product can be purchased via blind auction starting Tuesday.

A John Cena colectible

Fans could bid for a chance to purchase a John Cena collectible. (ghostwrite)

"ghosts tell stories, and it's hard to think of a story more compelling than this one: John Cena's final match, 20+ years in the making. We're honored to work with the WWE to create a collectible that captures this moment," ghostwrite founder and CEO Josh Luber said.

It’s unclear who Cena’s final opponent will be. He’s set for one last dream match with A.J. Styles at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, on Oct. 11.

John Cena at Wrestlepalooza 2025

John Cena makes his entrance during Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sept. 20, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images)

Cena is coming off of a loss against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

