WWE legend Rey Mysterio confident in son's abilities as wrestling superstar

Ryan Gaydos
WWE legend Rey Mysterio speaks glowingly of son ahead of WrestleMania 41 Video

WWE legend Rey Mysterio speaks glowingly of son ahead of WrestleMania 41

Despite the on-screen rivalry, Rey Mysterio had all the praise for his son, Dominik, ahead of WrestleMania 41.

LAS VEGAS – Dominik Mysterio will enter WrestleMania 41 with the odds stacked against him as he tries to win the first main-roster singles title of his career in a fatal four-way match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Mysterio will go up against Penta, his Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor and champion Bron Breakker. He’s had quite a tough time trying to get a leg up on the competition in any of the matches he’s been in with the three competitors.

Dominik Mysterio in 2023

Dominik Mysterio speaks during WWE Smackdown at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on March 24, 2023. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Rey Mysterio will be on hand to watch Dominick compete. The father and son have been on-screen rivals and even squared off against each other at WrestleMania 39 and 40. Even as the two have been locked in a bitter feud, Rey said he couldn’t be prouder.

"Man, it’s incredible," he told Fox News Digital at LIV Fontainebleau in Las Vegas for WrestleMania After Dark. "Words can’t express how I feel — I try to separate the storyline from how I actually feel as a father. The amount of pride that I feel to see his growth and everything he’s done in such a short amount of time is incredible.

Dominik Mysterio in Indianapolis

Dominik Mysterio makes his way to the ring during Monday Night RAW at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on June 24, 2024.  (WWE/Getty Images)

"He must know that I’m very proud of him. I don’t get tired of telling him… The execution and discipline that he has inside the ring and with his peers comes from the raising his mom did. The talent that he has inside the ring, that’s just genetics. It’s been around his whole life, and I think there’s no doubt that he’s meant to be a WWE superstar."

Dominik won a tag-team championship with his father and is a two-time NXT North American champion.

Rey Mysterio at LIV Fontainebleau

Rey Mysterioposes  at WrestleMania After Dark at LIV Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Cole Curtis, Sean J, Chelsea & Robert for Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

Breakker has held the Intercontinental Championship since Oct. 21, 2024, when he defeated Jey Uso for it.

