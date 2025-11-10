John Cena adds one more impressive accolade to WWE resume

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s hard to think about what John Cena hasn’t accomplished in his legendary WWE career.

He holds the WWE record as the 17-time WWE champion, which he set at WrestleMania 41 when he defeated Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. After he lost the title at SummerSlam, it didn’t appear there would be any more gold around his waist for the rest of his schedule.

That changed on Monday on RAW when Dominik Mysterio stepped up to Cena in Boston – just miles outside of his hometown in West Newbury, Massachusetts. WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque made the impromptu match between the two with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.

For Mysterio’s credit, the son of the legendary Rey Mysterio controlled most of the match. But his "dirty" tricks didn’t fool any WWE official. He tried to finish Cena off with a 619 and a frog splash. But Cena caught him.

Cena picked Mysterio up and hit the Attitude Adjustment before pinning him for the victory. He became the newest intercontinental champion.

"Thank you so much Boston, because of you, tonight, the champ is here," he told the crowd at TD Garden before the pyrotechnics fired off in celebration of his win.

Cena was congratulated backstage by his fellow WWE superstars.

While Cena’s reigns as WWE champion and world heavyweight champion have been talked about the most during his career, he was also a five-time U.S. champion and four-time tag-team champion as he’s teamed up with The Miz, David Otunga, Batista and Shawn Michaels.

Cena’s Intercontinental Championship win makes him the latest Grand Slam champion the WWE has to offer. The modern Grand Slam champions in WWE have held the WWE, Intercontinental, United States and World Tag Team Championships. The last two to accomplish the feat were Kevin Owens and Finn Balor – both in 2013.

It’s unclear who will be the No. 1 contender for Cena’s title. The Last Time is Now Tournament got underway later Monday night. The tournament will determine who Cena’s last opponent will be.