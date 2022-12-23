Jets’ offensive lineman on Zach Wilson boos: ‘Can’t imagine what that feels like’

Zach Wilson’s career in New York is on life support after a brutal performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football .

The former No. 2 overall draft pick, starting in place of the injured Mike White, could get nothing going offensively in a 19-3 Jets loss, dropping New York to 7-8 on the season and essentially shutting the door on its playoff dreams.

While Wilson was certainly not the only Jets’ player who played poorly – New York’s three running backs combined for 11 yards on 10 carries – Wilson received the brunt of the frustration from the MetLife crowd.

JETS’ ZACH WILSON UNDERSTANDS FAN’S BOOS AFTER GETTING BENCHED AGAIN: ‘YOU DON’T BLAME THEM’

Jets fans mercilessly booed Wilson during the game, calling for backup quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Chris Streveler as the offense continued to struggle.

To his credit, Wilson understood the reaction from the crowd after his 9 for 18, 92-yard performance.

"You don’t blame them," Wilson said after the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We have a passionate fanbase, and they are here to watch us score touchdowns, and we are not scoring touchdowns. We’re not getting first downs, we’re not moving the ball. Obviously can’t throw the ball. So of course they’re going to be frustrated."

Jets center Connor McGovern took the more empathetic approach.

"To be in the spotlight and to have your team's stadium booing for you, I can’t imagine what that feels like," McGovern told reporters after the game . "It’s gotta be a very tough feeling. It’s hard. It was hard the first time it happened, and I’d have to imagine doing it in the middle of the game is hard.

"This job is not easy. This job is extremely stressful. Everybody is trying to go out and obviously perform at a high level to try and put food on the table for our families. Nobody takes only of this lightly."

Wilson was replaced by Streveler in the third quarter, igniting the crowd at MetLife Stadium as the offense showed life for the first time all night.

Streveler was called up from the practice squad earlier on Thursday and led New York on its longest drive of the day on his first possession.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yeah it is [tough], and that’s why I gotta look myself in the mirror," Wilson said when asked about watching Streveler from the sideline. "I gotta go back, I gotta watch this tape, and you gotta be hard."

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that Streveler’s insertion into the game was done in an attempt to spark the run game and not due to Wilson’s struggles.

New York’s playoff hopes are now on life support with games against the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins remaining on the schedule.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.