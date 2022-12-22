Jaguars collect third straight win as Jets bench Zach Wilson again after brutal performance

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to roll, defeating the New York Jets, 19-3, to win their third straight game and keep their playoff hopes alive.

It was a rainy, windy night in East Rutherford, N.J. where both the Jaguars and Jets found themselves in a must-win scenario.

Both teams were still alive in the playoff picture, with the Jets on the outside looking into the wild card standings in the AFC, while the Jaguars are close to the AFC South lead with the Tennessee Titans reeling.

It was also a battle between the top two picks of the 2021 NFL Draft, and one was far more productive than the other, leading to the Jaguars’ victory to improve their playoff chances.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 229 yards on 20 of 31 through the air, while scoring a one-yard touchdown and rushing for 51 yards for the Jaguars, to aid in the victory that pushes Jacksonville to 7-8 on the season.

Meanwhile, Zach Wilson was benched yet again.

Wilson couldn’t get anything going for the Jets, who fall to 7-8 on the year, throwing for 9 of 18 for 92 yards. He was also sacked three times by the Jags.

The longest drive Wilson was able to put together lasted six plays, and the only reason the Jets got three points in the first half was due to a strip sack of Lawrence by Quinnen Williams that started Gang Green’s first drive on Jacksonville’s 16-yard line.

A heave downfield that resulted in an interception as the clock struck zero for halftime led to the loudest of the boos from Jets fans, who were showering Wilson with them all night. The Jets allowed Wilson the chance to redeem himself with two second-half drives, but they were both three-and-outs, so a change was made.

Chris Streveler, who was activated ahead of this game to be Wilson’s backup and is the fourth-string quarterback on the depth chart, was brought into the game once head coach Robert Saleh made the call to bench the BYU product.

The Taysom Hill-esque signal caller, who gets it done with his legs more than his arm, did something Wilson wasn’t able to do on the night in his first chance on offense: Sustain a drive.

Starting from the Jets’ own 14-yard line, Streveler used his legs to rush for 37 yards and make the right throws to push into Jaguars territory.

But on 4th-and-2, Streveler couldn’t connect with Garrett Wilson to keep the drive going.

Streveler wasn’t able to put more Jets points on the board, as Garrett Wilson fumbled on his next drive, which set up the Jaguars’ last field goal to ice the win.

Streveler was still more productive than Zach Wilson at the end of it, finishing 10 of 15 for 90 yards with 54 rushing yards as well, to lead the Jets in that category.

Looking more into the stat sheet, tight end Evan Engram has come alive in these recent weeks for Jacksonville, hauling in seven catches for 113 yards. Travis Etienne Jr. also rushed 22 times for 82 yards, his longest a 19-yard run.

The Jets will hope that Mike White’s ribs heal in time for next week when they have to travel to Seattle to face former Jets draftee Geno Smith and the Seahawks in an even more crucial game if they wish to make the playoffs.

The Jaguars will pay close attention to the Titans this Sunday against the Houston Texans to see how that result turns out before focusing on the Texans themselves in Week 17.