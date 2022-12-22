Jets bench Zach Wilson during third quarter against Jaguars after another poor performance

Zach Wilson is on the bench again.

The New York Jets sat down the second pick of the 2021 NFL Draft in the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

At the time of his benching, the Jags were up 16-3, with Wilson completing just nine of his 18 passes for 92 yards and an interception, leading to boos by his own fanbase, despite it being an electric atmosphere at kickoff.

Sure, the weather is not in his favor and the Jets' offensive line may be having their worst game - but Wilson's box score looks all too familiar.

Chris Streveler entered the game for Wilson, making his Jets debut. He entered training camp as the fourth-string QB, but injuries to Mike White bumped him up on the depth chart and he was listed as active before Thursday night's contest.

Entering Thursday, Wilson completed just 54.9 percent of his passes on the season, throwing just six touchdowns compared to six picks.

Wilson was first benched after his poor performance in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, where he said he didn't feel like he let the defense down with his output.

The Jets did not dress him for their next two games, as Joe Flacco was named the backup quarterback.

However, when White fractured his ribs against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 (Wilson was the backup for that game), they announced that Wilson would return under center - but it has not worked out.